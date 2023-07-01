Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Hanson named Warrior MVP

The Brainerd Warriors baseball team held its end-of-season banquet.

Two Brainerd Warriors play for North All-Star team
Recent Brainerd Warrior graduates Jonathan Benson, left, and Isaac Hanson played for the Outstate North Team in the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series.
Contributed photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — Senior pitcher and infielder Isaac Hanson was named the Brainerd Warriors Most Valuable Player at their end-of-season banquet.

The three-year varsity veteran competed in the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series along with fellow three-year starter Jonathan Benson.

The two played for the North Outstate team and finished 1-2 with a 6-5 victory over the Metro West followed by a 6-5 in Game Two. In the third-place game, the North lost to Metro East 6-4.

Hanson, Benson and Wyatt Gabrielson were named All-Central Lakes Conference with Sawyer Hennessey and Eli Hoelz earning all-conference honorable mention.

Gabrielson and Hanson were named to the All-Section 8-4A Team.

Benson and Gabrielson earned All-State Academic awards and the Warriors earned the Silver Academic Team award.

"We were very blessed to have a great group of senior leaders this past spring, many of them are continuing to play on our American Legion team and they all have many great things to come for them in the future," former Warrior head coach Trent Grams said.

