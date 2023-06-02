Baseball: Hanson pitches and hits Warriors to win

MOORHEAD — Isaac Hanson reached base three times and pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win as the No. 9 Brainerd Warriors upset No. 4 Moorhead 6-0 in the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket Thursday, June 1.

Jon Benson and Wyatt Gabrielson both doubled for the Warriors while Eli Hoelz added two RBIs.

The Warriors advance to face No. 2 seeded Elk River in the next round of the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket.

Brainerd 6 6 1

Moorhead 0 4 0