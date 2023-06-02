99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Hanson pitches and hits Warriors to win

The Brainerd Warriors faced the Moorhead Spuds in the Section 8-4A playoffs.

Isaac Hanson
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:56 PM

MOORHEAD — Isaac Hanson reached base three times and pitched six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts to earn the win as the No. 9 Brainerd Warriors upset No. 4 Moorhead 6-0 in the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket Thursday, June 1.

Jon Benson and Wyatt Gabrielson both doubled for the Warriors while Eli Hoelz added two RBIs.

The Warriors advance to face No. 2 seeded Elk River in the next round of the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket.

Brainerd 6 6 1

Moorhead 0 4 0

WP: Isaac Hanson. 2B: Brd-Jon Benson, Wyatt Gabrielson. Overall: Brd 9-14. Next: Brainerd vs. Elk River in Section 8-4A loser’s bracket at Cold Spring 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.

