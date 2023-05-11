Baseball: Sartell outscores Warriors in make-up game

SARTELL — Brannon Amundson hit a two-run double and Eli Hoelz hit a one-run double for the Brainerd Warriors in a 9-3 Central Lakes Conference loss to Sartell Wednesday, May 10.

CaydenBrown and Eli Owen each finished with a hit and a run scored for the Warriors.

Hoelz started on the mound for Brainerd and struck out three over 3.1 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits and one walk.

Keaton Lingenfelter pitched 2.2 innings of relief and recorded one strikeout.

Brainerd 3 5 0

Sartell 9 8 2