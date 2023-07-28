Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: VFW Baseball season comes to a close

VFW 16U Baseball recap

VFW Baseball
The Brainerd VFW 16U baseball team meets during their game Monday, July 24.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 11:13 PM

The Brainerd VFW 16U baseball team finished their season after losing in the loser’s bracket in the District 6 Tournament 7-6 to Cold Spring Tuesday, July 25.

Brainerd finished the season with a 21-8 and earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament. They beat Willmar in the opening round 2-1 and fell to the loser’s bracket after a 4-3 loss to top-seed St. Cloud Blue.

Braxton Tatuges, Maverick Badeaux, Kyle Spencer, Kyler Carlson and Tristan Wilson were the top pitchers. Cooper Schenck, Eli Tautges, Braxton Tautges and Kyler Carlson led the team in hitting.

"Our boys had a very good summer,” head coach Trent Grams said in an email to the Dispatch. “They really played well defensively towards the end of the season and their offense was one of the tops in the district. They averaged six runs scored per game and that is an impressive number. We would like to thank the lower site crew for their wonderful work in keeping Don Adamson Field in excellent condition. We would also like to thank all of the players that dedicated their summer to baseball, all of the parents that helped our players manage their busy schedules, and to Brainerd VFW Post 1647 for their excellent support and dedication to youth athletics in the Brainerd lakes area."

