Baseball: Warriors better Buffalo in play-in game 5-0

BRAINERD — Isaac Hanson blasted a home run and earned the win for the Brainerd Warriors in their 5-0 win against Buffalo in the Section 8-4A play-in game Wednesday, May 31.

The game continued in the fifth inning after a rain delay Tuesday, May 30, through four innings pushed the rest of the contest to finish Wednesday.

Hanson’s home run was the first at-bat of the resumed game to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead. Eli Hoelz ripped an RBI single in the same inning to give the Warriors a 5-0 advantage.

Sawyer Hennessey pitched three shutout innings to earn the save. He relieved Hanson who pitched four innings and struck out seven Tuesday before the rain delay.

Wyatt Gabrielson blasted a solo home run with Eli Owen and Jon Benson each notching RBIs to help the Warriors get a 3-0 lead in Tuesday’s action.

The Warriors advance to play top-seeded Bemidji which is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

