Sports Prep

Baseball: Warriors drop 2 section games

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Moorhead to face the Spuds and St. Michael-Albertville Saturday, April 29.

Mitch Brau
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:16 PM

MOORHEAD — Mitch Brau doubled in two runs and Sawyer Hennessey hit a solo home run for the Brainerd Warriors in a 5-3 loss to the Moorhead Spuds Saturday, April 29.

Brody Lund collected Brainerd’s other hit.

Hennessey pitched the loss. He allowed five runs, four earned, on six hits and two walks. He struck out two over 5.2 innings of work.

In a second game, Saturday, Braun went 2-3 with a walk, double and two RBIs for the Warriors in an 8-5 loss to the St. Michael-Albertville Knights.

Wyatt Gabrielson was 2-3 with a double, walk and an RBI and Eli Holez went 2-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Isaac Hanson started and allowed two runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out 10 over five innings, but didn’t figure in the decision. He helped his own cause by scoring two runs.

Brody Lund was 1-3 with a walk, run and an RBI.

Game One

Brainerd 3 3 2

Moorhead 5 6 2

WP: C. Wilson. LP: Sawyer Hennessey. 2B: Brd-Mitch Brau. HR: Brd-Hennessey.

Game Two

Brainerd 5 7 1

St. Michael-Albertville 8 6 1

WP: E. Dombeck. LP: Brody Lund. 2B: Brd-Mitch Brau, Wyatt Gabrielson; STMA-Lekatz, Luster. HR: STMA-Ohotto. Overall: Brd 2-3. Next: Brainerd at Fergus Falls 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 (2).

