Baseball: Warriors drop 2 to end regular season

BRAINERD — Isaac Hanson ripped a double in each game for the Brainerd Warriors as they lost to Andover 10-2 and Bemidji 8-6 Thursday, May 25.

Hanson recorded two hits for the Warriors in their 10-2 loss to Andover, which was their first game of the day.

Jon Benson drove in both runs for the Warriors in the loss. Sawyer Hennessey pitched 3.1 innings and struck out three.

Against Bemidji, the Warriors grabbed a 6-3 lead after three innings. Eli Hoelz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cayden Brown also went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors in the loss.

Brody Lund got tagged with the loss and pitched 1.1 innings of relief. He allowed three runs and struck out two.

Benson, Hanson and Hoelz all ripped doubles against the Lumberjacks.

Game One

Andover 10 8 1

Brainerd 2 5 4

LP: Sawyer Hennessey. 2B: Brd-Isaac Hanson.

Game Two

Bemidji 8 8 1

Brainerd 6 7 6