Baseball: Warriors fall by a run to Elks

The Brainerd Warriors played the Elk River Elks in the Section 8-4A Loser's Bracket.

By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:36 PM

COLD SPRING — Isaac Hanson finished 2-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Brainerd Warriors in a 3-2 loss to the No. 2 seeded Elk River Elks Tuesday, June 6, in the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket.

Eli Hoelz recorded Brainerd’s other hit and stole a base.

Hanson was tagged with the loss. He allowed three runs, two earned on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven over six innings.

The Warriors finished their season with a 9-15 record.

Brainerd 2 3 0

Elk River 3 5 2

WP: Goebner. LP: Isaac Hanson. 2B: Brd-Hanson. Overall: Brd 9-15.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

