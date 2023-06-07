Baseball: Warriors fall by a run to Elks

COLD SPRING — Isaac Hanson finished 2-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Brainerd Warriors in a 3-2 loss to the No. 2 seeded Elk River Elks Tuesday, June 6, in the Section 8-4A loser’s bracket.

Eli Hoelz recorded Brainerd’s other hit and stole a base.

Hanson was tagged with the loss. He allowed three runs, two earned on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven over six innings.

The Warriors finished their season with a 9-15 record.

Brainerd 2 3 0

Elk River 3 5 2