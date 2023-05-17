99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Warriors fall to Sauk Rapids

Brainerd at Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 16

Wyatt Gabrielson
Wyatt Gabrielson
Today at 9:10 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — Wyatt Gabrielson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Brainerd Warriors lost 5-2 in a Central Lakes Conference game to Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 16.

Sawyer Hennessey reached base in all three plate appearances with three walks while Henry Hopkins was tagged with the loss as he gave up two runs in the first inning.

Brainerd 2 6 0

Sauk Rapids 5 11 0

LP: Henry Hopkins. 2B: Brd-Wyatt Gabrielson.

Conference: Brd 6-6, SR 3-6. Overall: Brd 6-9, SR 3-7. Next: Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Crush 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18.

What To Read Next
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Pierz sweeps Milaca
May 16, 2023 09:45 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Breya Sawyer
Prep
Girls Lacrosse: Warriors grab close win against Big Lake
May 16, 2023 09:34 PM
BD-Baseball Graph.JPG
Prep
Area Baseball: Pierz collects Granite Ridge win against Little Falls
May 16, 2023 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3532698+0724_ncs-logo.jpg
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Opening day finally hits NCS
May 16, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
MN-Fire-Danger-Burning-Restrictions-shutterstock.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota statewide fire danger and burning restrictions
May 16, 2023 12:37 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal
Izzy Olson
Prep
Girls Golf: Olson leads CLC Championship after 1st round
May 15, 2023 10:12 PM
072121.N.BD.Smoke1.jpg
Local
MPCA issues air quality alert for May 16
May 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report