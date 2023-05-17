Baseball: Warriors fall to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Wyatt Gabrielson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI as the Brainerd Warriors lost 5-2 in a Central Lakes Conference game to Sauk Rapids Tuesday, May 16.

Sawyer Hennessey reached base in all three plate appearances with three walks while Henry Hopkins was tagged with the loss as he gave up two runs in the first inning.

Brainerd 2 6 0

Sauk Rapids 5 11 0

LP: Henry Hopkins. 2B: Brd-Wyatt Gabrielson.