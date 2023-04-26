99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Warriors get the sweep of Willmar

Brainerd at Willmar for a doubleheader April 25

Isaac Hanson
Isaac Hanson
Today at 9:31 PM

WILLMAR — Isaac Hanson reached base in all eight of his plate appearances including four doubles for the Brainerd Warriors in their Central Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep of the Willmar Cardinals 3-0 and 8-7 Tuesday, April 25.

Hanson went 4-4 with three doubles in the Warriors’ 3-0 win in Game One. Eli Owen ripped a two-run single for Brainerd in the top of the sixth to break a 0-0 tie.

Sawyer Hennessey allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out five to get the win in Game One. Brody Lund notched the save.

In Game Two, the Warriors came back from down 6-1 to win 8-7. Hanson was 1-1 with a double, three walks and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings and struck out six.

Lund earned the win and pitched three innings and struck out three. Lund also tallied three hits and two RBIs for Brainerd in Game Two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyatt Gabrielson was 3-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs in Game Two.

Game One

Brainerd 3 7 0

Willmar 0 1 2

WP: Sawyer Hennessey. 2B: Brd-Isaac Hanson (3).

Game Two

Willmar 7 7 0

Brainerd 8 11 2

WP: Brody Lund. 2B: Brd-Isaac Hanson, Wyatt Gabrielson. 3B: Brd-Wyatt Gabrielson. Conference: Brd 2-1. Overall: Brd 2-1. Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

What To Read Next
Lacy Busch
Prep
Softball: Warriors split with St. Cloud
April 25, 2023 09:21 PM
baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Baseball: Pequot Lakes sweeps Gobblers
April 25, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Photos from the track and field meet at Brainerd
Prep
Track and Field: Warriors sweep home Quad
April 25, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Nick Anderson
Sports
MLB: Anderson watch
April 24, 2023 08:54 PM
dispatch-sports-wrap-podcast-1920x1080-sponsor-SHANNON.jpg
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - Spring Sports?
April 25, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A program cover for a Students of Character event.
Local
Sourcewell honors area Students of Character
April 25, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041823-ask-a-trooper-bumper-plate.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: Is my car legal to drive without the plastic bumper cover?
April 24, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol