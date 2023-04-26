Baseball: Warriors get the sweep of Willmar

WILLMAR — Isaac Hanson reached base in all eight of his plate appearances including four doubles for the Brainerd Warriors in their Central Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep of the Willmar Cardinals 3-0 and 8-7 Tuesday, April 25.

Hanson went 4-4 with three doubles in the Warriors’ 3-0 win in Game One. Eli Owen ripped a two-run single for Brainerd in the top of the sixth to break a 0-0 tie.

Sawyer Hennessey allowed just one hit in six innings and struck out five to get the win in Game One. Brody Lund notched the save.

In Game Two, the Warriors came back from down 6-1 to win 8-7. Hanson was 1-1 with a double, three walks and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings and struck out six.

Lund earned the win and pitched three innings and struck out three. Lund also tallied three hits and two RBIs for Brainerd in Game Two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wyatt Gabrielson was 3-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs in Game Two.

Game One

Brainerd 3 7 0

Willmar 0 1 2

WP: Sawyer Hennessey. 2B: Brd-Isaac Hanson (3).

Game Two

Willmar 7 7 0

Brainerd 8 11 2