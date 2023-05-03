Baseball: Warriors split with Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS — Jon Benson finished 5-for-7 with three doubles and three RBIs across two games for the Brainerd Warriors as they split a doubleheader with the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday, May 2.

Benson, Isaac Hanson and Sawyer Hennessey all had doubles in the Warriors’ 11-8 loss in Game One.

In Game Two, Benson tallied three hits including two doubles and three RBIs in a 12-2 win for the Warriors. Wyatt Gabrielson blasted a home run and a double to finish with three RBIs in Game Two.

Eli Hoelz earned the win and struck out five in five innings pitched. He also tallied two hits with two runs scored and an RBI.

Game One

Brainerd 8 8 3

Fergus Falls 11 7 2

LP: Keaton Lingenfelter. 2B: Brd-Jon Benson, Isaac Hanson, Sawyer Hennessey.

Game Two

Fergus Falls 2 4 2

Brainerd 12 10 1