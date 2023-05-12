Baseball: Warriors split with Rocori in 2 extra-inning games

BRAINERD — Eli Owen hit the game winning two-RBI double in the bottom of the 11th of Game One of the doubleheader against the Rocori Spartans as the Brainerd Warriors split after winning Game One 6-5 in 11 innings and losing Game Two 3-2 in 11 innings Thursday, May 12.

Owen finished 2-for-5 in Game One with three RBIs with two doubles. Jon Benson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 11th to cut the score to 5-4 and Eli Hoelz finished 2-5 with two runs.

Isaac Hanson pitched seven shutout innings in the first game as he struck out six and allowed three hits and three walks. Brody Lund got the win in relief for the Warriors.

Sawyer Hennessey pitched 8.2 innings for the Warriors in Game Two and allowed two earned runs while Henry Hopkins was tagged with the loss in relief.

Mitchell Brau finished 2-4 with a double and Wyatt Gabrielson added a triple. Owen also finished with two hits in the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Rocori 5 11 1

Brainerd 6 10 3

WP: Brody Lund. LP: Logan Bauer. 2B: Eli Owen (2), Mitchell Brau. HR: Jon Benson.

Game Two

Brainerd 2 6 3

Rocori 3 9 1