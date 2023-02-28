99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Basketball: 9 from area advance to state free throw competition

The Knights of Columbus held its Region 7 Qualifier Sunday, Feb. 26, at Aitkin High School.

20230226_134004.jpg
Winners of the Region 7 Knights of Columbus free throw competition held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Aitkin High School were Josie Roerick, left, Leah Palm, Emily Ripplinger), Ella Krohn, Katelyn Palm, Veronica Millsop, Knights of Columbus State Treasurer Jesse Kosloski. back, left, Tyler Herman, Leonard Heroff, Fletcher Scofield, Andrew Scheel, Noah Moss, Ethan Millsop and District 2 deputy Rick Jacobson.
Contributed photo
February 27, 2023 11:11 PM

AITKIN — Nine area basketball players advanced through the Region 7 qualifier Sunday, Feb. 26, at Aitkin High School to qualify for the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition.

On the girls’ side, Josie Roerick of Swanville won the age 9 division followed by Aitkin’s Leah Palm (age 10), Holdingford’s Emily Ripplinger (age 11), Aitkin’s Ella Krohn (age 12), Aitkin’s Katelyn Palm (age 13) and Deerwood’s Veronica Millsop.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Herman of Piez won the age 9 group followed by Breezy Point’s Leonard Heroff (age 10), Brainerd’s Fletcher Scofield (age 11), Rice’s Andrew Scheel (age 12), Aitkin’s Noah Moss (age 13) and Deerwood’s Ethan Millsop (age 14).

The winners will compete in the state competition April 1 at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.

