Basketball: 9 from area advance to state free throw competition

AITKIN — Nine area basketball players advanced through the Region 7 qualifier Sunday, Feb. 26, at Aitkin High School to qualify for the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition.

On the girls’ side, Josie Roerick of Swanville won the age 9 division followed by Aitkin’s Leah Palm (age 10), Holdingford’s Emily Ripplinger (age 11), Aitkin’s Ella Krohn (age 12), Aitkin’s Katelyn Palm (age 13) and Deerwood’s Veronica Millsop.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Herman of Piez won the age 9 group followed by Breezy Point’s Leonard Heroff (age 10), Brainerd’s Fletcher Scofield (age 11), Rice’s Andrew Scheel (age 12), Aitkin’s Noah Moss (age 13) and Deerwood’s Ethan Millsop (age 14).

The winners will compete in the state competition April 1 at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.