Basketball: Area features two state free throw champs

The Knights of Columbus held its state free throw competition Saturday, April 1.

Knights of Columbus free throw place winners
Veronica Millsop, left, Tyler Herman, Ella Krohn and Emily Ripplinger were place winners in the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Competition Saturday, April 1. Not pictured is Leah Palm of Aitkin.
Contributed photo
Today at 4:57 AM

ST. CLOUD — Tyler Herman of Pierz and Ella Krohn of Aitkin earned the title of Minnesota State Knights of Columbus Free Throw champions Saturday, April 1.

Herman won the boys' 9-year-old division, while Krohn won the girls' 12-year-old class.

Other Region 7 place winners were Veronica Millsop who placed third in the girls' 14 division. The Crosby-Ironton student-athlete was tied for second through three rounds of a tiebreaker.

Leah Palm of Aitkin finished second in the girls’ 10 age bracket and Emily Ripplinger of Upsala placed third in the girls’ 11-year-old division.

