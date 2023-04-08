Basketball: Area features two state free throw champs

ST. CLOUD — Tyler Herman of Pierz and Ella Krohn of Aitkin earned the title of Minnesota State Knights of Columbus Free Throw champions Saturday, April 1.

Herman won the boys' 9-year-old division, while Krohn won the girls' 12-year-old class.

Other Region 7 place winners were Veronica Millsop who placed third in the girls' 14 division. The Crosby-Ironton student-athlete was tied for second through three rounds of a tiebreaker.

Leah Palm of Aitkin finished second in the girls’ 10 age bracket and Emily Ripplinger of Upsala placed third in the girls’ 11-year-old division.