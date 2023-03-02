99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Basketball: Brainerd 8th-grade girls win state title

The Brainerd Warriors eight-grade girls' basketball team competed in the MYAS State Tournament.

A girls basketball team shows off its first-place hardware.
The Brainerd Warriors eighth-grade girls' basketball team won the MYAS Tier II state title Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Rogers. The team is Attly Speer, front, left, Olivia Robertson, Macy Castle, coach Dean Morgan, back, left, Taylor Hanen, Margeaux Czech, Keely Gondringer, Tracy Skiba, Jaycee Carlson, and coach Britni Robertson.
Contributed photo
March 01, 2023 08:53 PM

ROGERS — The Brainerd Warriors eighth-grade girls' basketball team won the MYAS Tier II State championship Sunday, Feb. 26, at Rogers High School.

The Warriors defeated Belle Blaine 39-26, Edina 35-34 and Champlin Park 29-26 on their way to the Championship Game. In the title game, Brainerd defeated Byron by 17 points. The team allowed only eight points the entire game and won 25-8.

There were 16 teams in the bracket, including teams from Forest Lake, Stillwater, Alexandria, Buffalo, New Prague, Chanhassen, Champlin Park, Mounds View, Rosemount, Chaska, Edina and Minnetonka.

