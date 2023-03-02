Basketball: Brainerd 8th-grade girls win state title

ROGERS — The Brainerd Warriors eighth-grade girls' basketball team won the MYAS Tier II State championship Sunday, Feb. 26, at Rogers High School.

The Warriors defeated Belle Blaine 39-26, Edina 35-34 and Champlin Park 29-26 on their way to the Championship Game. In the title game, Brainerd defeated Byron by 17 points. The team allowed only eight points the entire game and won 25-8.

There were 16 teams in the bracket, including teams from Forest Lake, Stillwater, Alexandria, Buffalo, New Prague, Chanhassen, Champlin Park, Mounds View, Rosemount, Chaska, Edina and Minnetonka.