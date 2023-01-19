Basketball: Free throw winners announced

BRAINERD — Twenty-five free throw shooters advanced through local qualifiers for the Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition Jan. 8.

Advancing to the District 2 Competition, which will be held Feb. 12 at Crosslake Community Center, from the St. Francis location are girls Kit Scofield (age 9), Ellie Berg (age 10), Clar Caughey (age 11), Sophia Scofield (age 12); boys William Sell (age 9), Thomas Jentsch (age 10), Fletcher Scofield (age 11), Karsten Heitkamp (age 12) and Joseph Jentsch (age 13).

Those qualifying for districts from the Crosslake site were Chelby Wothe (girls, age 13), Hudson Abrams (boy, age 9), Leonard Heroff (boys, age 10), Eli Martini (boy, age 12) and Nathan Devine (boy, age 14).

Girls advancing from the local competition held at Crosby-Ironton are Abby Baierl (age 9), Leah Palm (age 10), Chelynne Shaffer (age 11), Ella Krohn (age 12), Katelyn Palm (age 13) and Veronica Millsop (age 14). On the boys’ side, those advancing are Blake Avery (age 9), Konnor Peterson (age 10), Westin Lubovich (age 11), Noah Moss (Age 13) and Ethan Millsop (age 14).

The district winners will advance to the Region 7 Competition Feb. 26 at Aitkin High School. Those winners will advance to the Minnesota Knights of Columbus State Competition April 1 at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.