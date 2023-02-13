99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Basketball: Knights of Columbus announce winners

The Knights of Columbus held their district free throw competition Sunday, Feb. 12.

KC District Champs 34930.jpg
Winners of the Knights of Columbus annual free throw competition Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Crosslake Community Center were Kit Scofeld, front, left, (age 9, Brainerd), Leah Palm (age 10, Aitkin), Chelynne Shaffer (age 11, Aitkin), Ella Krohn (age 12, Aitkin), Katelyn Palm (age 13, Aitkin) and Vernoica Millsop (age 14, Deerwood), District 2 Deputy Rick Jacobson, left, back, Hudson Abrams (9, Pequot Lakes), Leonard Heroff (10, Breezy Point), Westin Lubovich (11, Ironton), Eli Martini (12, Pequot Lakes), Noah Moss (13, Aitkin), Ethan Millsop (14, Deerwood) and state treasure Jesse Kosloski.
Contributed photo / Steve Freeze
February 13, 2023 03:11 PM
CROSSLAKE — Twelve local basketball players advanced through the district round of the Knights of Columbus annual free throw competition Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Crosslake Community Center.

This year’s winners on the girls’ side were Kit Scofeld (age 9, Brainerd), Leah Palm (age 10, Aitkin), Chelynne Shaffer (age 11, Aitkin), Ella Krohn (age 12, Aitkin), Katelyn Palm (age 13, Aitkin) and Vernoica Millsop (age 14, Deerwood).

On the boys’ side, the winners were Hudson Abrams (9, Pequot Lakes), Leonard Heroff (10, Breezy Point), Westin Lubovich (11, Ironton), Eli Martini (12, Pequot Lakes), Noah Moss (13, Aitkin) and Ethan Millsop (14, Deerwood).

The winners are eligible to compete in the regional competition to be held Sunday, Feb. 26 at Aitkin High School. Winners from that event will advance to the state competition scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at St. Cloud Cathedral High School.

