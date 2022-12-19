Basketball: Knights of Columbus free throw competition scheduled

BRAINERD — The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is scheduled to begin Sunday, Jan. 8, at various locations.

The event is open to girls and boys aged 9 to 14. Proof of age and parental consent is required. Ages are as of Jan. 1, 2023.

The three local locations include St. Francis School in Brainerd, Crosslake Community Center and the Crosby-Ironton High School. Registration begins at noon at St. Francis and at 12:30 p.m. for Crosslake and Crosby-Ironton.

These locations are open for District 2 which includes St. Mathias, Brainerd, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, Pine River-Backus, Crosslake, Emily, Crosby-Ironton, Deerwood, Garrison, Aitkin, McGregor and Wadlker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Outside-area participants are allowed, but can only enter one competition per year.

The winners of the local competition will advance to districts. There are also regional and state competitions.