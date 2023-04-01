Boys Basketball: 13 players named to All-Area Second Team
The Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Second Team is announced.
Thirteen players were named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Second Team.
Pine River-Backus senior Jared Hamilton leads the Second Team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. The Tigers earned three players on the Second Team.
Lake Region Christian School got three players on the including Trey Ogren who averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.
Pillager and Verndale earned two players on the Second Team. Little Falls, Pequot Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek are also represented on the Second Team.
Players are nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.
Trey Ogren, Lake Region
Senior, guard
Finished with 344 points (14.9 per game), 122 rebounds (5.3 per game), 71 assists (3.1 per game) and 61 steals. He shot 28.6% (102-356) from the field, 29.8% (64-215) from 3-point and 71.0% (76-107) from the free throw line.
Damian Craig, Lake Region
Senior, forward
Finished with 228 points (9.5 per game), 240 rebounds (10.0 per game), 39 assists (1.6 per game) and 47 steals. He shot 41.8% (99-237) from the field and 39.7% (25-63) from the free throw line.
Soren Benson, Lake Region
Freshman, guard
Finished with 183 points (7.9 per game), 74 rebounds (3.2 per game), 68 assists (2.9 per game) and 82 steals. He shot 33.0% (70-212) from the field, 27.8% (25-90) from 3-point and 54.3% (19-35) from the free throw line.
Jaxon Janski, Little Falls
Junior, guard
Finished with 370 points (13.7 per game), 112 rebounds (4.1 per game), 42 assists (1.6 per game) and 30 steals. He shot 35.0% (118-337) from the field, 32.6% (63-193) from 3-point and 71.7% (71-99) from the free throw line.
Brayden Spiczka, Pequot Lakes
Junior, guard
Finished with 177 points (5.4 per game), 91 rebounds (2.8 per game), 61 assists (1.8 per game) and 45 steals. He shot 41.9% (54-129) from the field, 38.6% (39-101) from 3-point and 73.2% (30-41) from the free throw line.
Parker Schaefer, Pillager
Junior, guard
Finished with 376 points (13.4 per game), 195 rebounds (7.0 per game), 142 assists (5.1 per game) and 33 steals. He shot 37.2% (142-382) from the field and 53.1% (86-162) from the free throw line.
Eli Miller, Pillager
Junior, guard
Finished with 375 points (15.0 per game), 118 rebounds (4.7 per game), 57 assists (2.3 per game) and 48 steals. He shot 40.3% (142-352) from the field, 36.3% (48-132) from 3-point and 56.6% (43-76) from the free throw line.
Jared Hamilton, Pine River-Backus
Senior, guard
Finished with 413 points (15.3 per game), 155 rebounds (5.7 per game), 67 assists (2.5 per game) and 53 steals. He shot 51.5% (158-307) from the field, 37.3% (28-75) from 3-point and 70.4% (69-98) from the free throw line.
Andrew Bueckers, Pine River-Backus
Junior, guard
Finished with 396 points (14.7 per game), 157 rebounds (5.8 per game), 46 assists (1.7 per game), 37 steals and 15 blocked shots. He shot 52.3% (147-281) from the field, 45% (18-40) from 3-point and 75% (84-112) from the free throw line.
Rian Struss, Pine River-Backus
Senior, forward
Finished with 363 points (13.4 per game), 183 rebounds (6.8 per game), 45 assists (1.7 per game), 42 steals and 23 blocked shots. He shot 48.1% (142-295) from the field, 33.3% (33-99) from 3-point and 57.5% (46-80) from the free throw line.
Shawn Schmitz, Verndale
Sophomore, forward
Finished with 363 points (14.5 per game), 121 rebounds (4.8 per game), 49 assists (1.9 per game), 72 steals and 13 blocked shots. He shot 36.6% (124-339) from the field, 28.9% (46-159) from 3-point and 68.3% (69-101) from the free throw line.
Jaden Schulke, Verndale
Junior, guard
Finished with 316 points (11.7 per game), 86 rebounds (3.2 per game), 114 assists (4.2 per game) and 81 steals. He shot 35.5% (63-174) from the field, 25.3% (37-115) from 3-point and 57.7% (57-73) from the free throw line.
Teshe Loer, Wadena-Deer Creek
Senior, guard
Finished with 390 points (13.9 per game), 155 rebounds (5.5 per game), 111 assists (4.0 per game) and 32 steals. He shot 39.8% (137-344) from the field, 29.5% (38-129) from 3-point and 63.5% (73-115) from the free throw line.
All Area Top 20’s
Total points
Name, school total
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 672
Beau Thoma, LF 548
Christian Hooge, Pil 517
Grant Loge, PL 476
Isaiah Schultz, SM 467
Gavin Kennen, PL 465
Nick Evanson, Brd 451
Eli Laposky, PL 441
James Stokman, CI 441
Eli Christy, Ait 430
Eli Hoelz, Brd 423
Jared Hamilton, PRB 413
Peyton Church, WDC 408
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 396
Teshe Loer, WDC 390
Noah Oberfeld, Prz 386
Parker Schaefer, Pil 376
Eli Miller, Pil 375
Jaxon Janski, LF 370
Rian Struss, PRB 363
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 363
Points per game
Name, school average
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 24.0
Beau Thoma, LF 20.3
Isaiah Schultz, SM 18.7
Christian Hooge, Pil 18.5
Eli Christy, Ait 16.5
Nick Evanson, Brd 16.1
James Stokman, CI 15.8
Jared Hamilton, PRB 15.3
Eli Hoelz, Brd 15.1
Peyton Church, WDC 15.1
Eli Miller, Pil 15.0
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 14.7
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 14.5
Grant Loge, PL 14.4
Noah Oberfeld, Prz 14.3
Gavin Kennen, PL 14.1
Teshe Loer, WDC 13.9
Jaxon Janksi, LF 13.7
Parker Schaefer, Pil 13.4
Rian Struss, PRB 13.4
Rebounds
Name, school total
Christian Hooge, Pil 383
Beau Thoma, LF 247
Damian Craig, LR 240
Isaiah Schultz, SM 232
Will Meyer, CI 230
Jonny Cheney, Prz 209
Grant Loge, PL 205
James Stokman, CI 202
Noah Larson, CI 197
Parker Schaefer, Pil 195
Nick Evanson, Brd 190
Rian Struss, PRB 183
Gene Skiba, Prz 183
Carter Gwost, LF 175
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 171
Gavin Kennen, PL 168
Gabe Parrish, Pil 167
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 157
Jared Hamilton, PRB 155
Teshe Loer, WDC 155
Rebounds per game
Name, school average
Christian Hooge, Pil 13.7
Damian Craig, LR 10.0
Beau Thoma, LF 9.1
Will Meyer, CI 8.2
Jonny Cheney, Prz 7.7
Noah Larson, CI 7.3
James Stokman, CI 7.2
Parker Schaefer, Pil 7.0
Nick Evanson, Brd 6.8
Gene Skiba, Prz 6.8
Rian Struss, PRB 6.8
Carter Gwost, LF 6.5
Grant Loge, PL 6.2
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 6.1
Gabe Parrish, Pil 6.0
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 5.8
Jared Hamilton, PRB 5.7
Eli Christy, Ait 5.5
Teshe Loer, WDC 5.5
Isaac Asus, Ait 5.3
Assists
Name, school total
James Stokman, CI 159
Parker Schaefer, Pil 142
Eli Laposky, PL 137
Eli Hoelz, Brd 124
Jaden Schulke, Vern 114
Teshe Loer, WDC 111
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 99
Beau Thoma, LF 94
Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 93
Jordan Mount, CI 91
Isaac Hamann, WDC 88
Nick Evanson, Brd 81
Dakota Hennagir, SM 74
Trey Ogren, LR 71
Breckyn Williams, Ait 70
Eli Christy, Ait 69
Soren Benson, LR 68
Jared Hamilton, PRB 67
Christian Hooge, Pil 66
Brayden Spiczka, PL 61
Assists per game
Name, school average
James Stokman, CI 5.7
Parker Schaefer, Pil 5.1
Eli Hoelz, Brd 4.4
Eli Laposky, PL 4.2
Jaden Schulke, Vern 4.2
Teshe Loer, WDC 4.0
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 3.5
Beau Thoma, LF 3.5
Jordan Mount, CI 3.4
Trey Ogren, LR 3.1
Isaac Hamann, WDC 3.1
Nick Evanson, Brd 2.9
Soren Benson, LR 2.9
Dakota Hennagir, SM 2.8
Eli Christy Ait 2.7
Breckyn Williams, Ait 2.6
Jared Hamilton, PRB 2.5
Christian Hooge, Pil 2.4
Eli Miller, Pil 2.3
Kirby Fischer, Prz 2.2
Steals
Name, school total
Eli Christy, Ait 95
Soren Benson, LR 82
Jaden Schulke, Vern 81
Beau Thoma, LF 79
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 72
Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 68
Noah Larson, CI 67
Isaiah Schultz, SM 64
Trey Ogren, LR 61
Isaac Hamann, WDC 59
Jordan Mount, CI 55
Eli Hoelz, Brd 53
Jared Hamilton, PRB 53
Joseph Bostrom, LR 49
Eli Miller, Pil 48
Damian Craig, LR 47
Brayden Spiczka, PL 45
Christian Hooge, Pil 44
James Stokman, CI 42
Kaden Imdieke, Pil 41
Blocked Shots
Name, school total
Carson Travis, PRB 28
Isaiah Schultz, SM 25
Gavin Kennen, PL 24
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 24
Rian Struss, PRB 23
Grant Loge, PL 21
Will Meyer, CI 21
Christian Hooge, Pil 18
Torii Hagen, Vern 18
Avandre Brandt, SM 16
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 15
Isaac Asmus, Ait 14
Beau Thoma, LF 14
Carter Gwost, LF 14
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 13
Hunter Miller, SM 13
Isaac Hamann, WDC 13
Andrew Martinson, Ait 11
Nick Evanson, Brd 11
Gene Skiba, Prz 10
Field goal percentage
Minimum of 100 attempts
Name, school percentage
Nick Evanson, Brd 59.6% (183-307)
Gavin Kennen, PL 55.2% (185-335)
Nathan Peterson, WDC 54.9% (62-113)
Andrew Bueckers, PRB 52.3% (147-281)
Luke Diem, Brd 52.3% (80-153)
Jared Hamilton, PRB 51.5% (158-307)
Beau Thoma, LF 49.8% (211-424)
Eli Hoelz, Brd 48.8% (163-334)
Isaac Asmus, Ait 48.8% (62-127)
Grant Loge, PL 48.4% (183-378)
Rian Struss, PRB 48.1% (142-295)
Jordan Mount, CI 48.1% (101-210)
Isaiah Schultz, SM 48.0% (181-377)
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 46.1% (244-529)
Jonny Cheney, Prz 45.5% (87-191)
Jake Merseth, Brd 45.2% (52-115)
Christian Hooge, Pil 44.6% (222-498)
Gene Skiba, Prz 44.1% (104-236)
Alex Palm, Ait 44.1% (60-136)
Noah Larson, CI 43.9% (94-214)
Free throw percentage
Minimum of 50 attempts
Name, school percentage
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 86.2% (94-109)
Noah Oberfeld, Prz 79.4% (85-107)
James Stokman, CI 78.5% (95-121)
Andrew Bueckers, PR B 75% (84-112)
Eli Hoelz, Brd 74.3% (52-70)
Joseph Bostrom, LR 73.4% (47-64)
Jaxon Janski, LF 71.7% (71-99)
Peyton Church, WDC 71.4% (40-56)
Trey Ogren, LR 71.0% (76-107)
Gavin Kennen, PL 70.5% (74-105)
Jared Hamilton, PRB 70.4% (69-98)
Gabe Parrish, Pil 70.1% (68-97)
Nick Evanson, Brd 69.7% (53-76)
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 68.3% (69-101)
Eli Christy, Ait 66.9% (105-157)
Beau Thoma, LF 66.2% (94-142)
Christian Hooge, Pil 65.8% (73-111)
Grant Loge, PL 65% (65-100)
Joey Stuckmayer, Prz 63.5% (40-63)
Eli Laposky, PL 63.1% (48-76)
3-point percentage
Minimum of 50 attempts
Name, school percentage
Luke Diem, Brd 43.8% (42-96)
Braedyn Smith, Ait 40.4% (63-156)
Gavin Kennen, PL 40.4% (21-52)
Nick Evanson, Brd 39.0% (32-82)
Carter White, Vern 38.9% (65-167)
Peyton Church, WDC 38.8% (59-152)
Brayden Spiczka, PL 38.6% (39-101)
Isaiah Schultz, SM 37.5% (42-112)
Jared Hamilton, PRB 37.3% (28-75)
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 36.9% (90-244)
Eli Miller, Pil 36.3% (48-132)
Eli Hoelz, Brd 36.0% (45-125)
Grant Loge, PL 35.4% (45-127)
Hunter Miller, SM 35.3% (36-102)
Beau Thoma, LF 34.4% (32-93)
Joe Ringhand, CI 34.3% (46-134)
Sawyer Hennessey, Brd 33.9% (19-56)
Kirby Fischer, Prz 33.7% (31-92)
Rian Struss, PRB 33.3% (33-99)
Jordan Mount, CI 33.0% (35-106)
3-pointers made
Name, school total
Johnny Pecarich, Brd 90
Eli Laposky, PL 79
Carter White, Vern 65
James Stokman, CI 64
Trey Ogren, LR 64
Braedyn Smith, Ait 63
Jaxon Janski, LF 63
Peyton Church, WDC 59
Noah Oberfeld, Prz 51
Eli Miller, Pil 48
Shawn Schmitz, Vern 46
Joe Ringhand, CI 46
Eli Hoelz, Brd 45
Grant Loge, PL 45
Luke Diem, Brd 42
Isaiah Schultz, SM 42
Brayden Spiczka, PL 39
Teshe Loer, WDC 38
Hunter Miller, SM 36
Jordan Mount, CI 35
