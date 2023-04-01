Boys Basketball: 13 players named to All-Area Second Team

Thirteen players were named to the Brainerd Dispatch All-Area Second Team.

Pine River-Backus senior Jared Hamilton leads the Second Team in scoring at 15.3 points per game. The Tigers earned three players on the Second Team.

Lake Region Christian School got three players on the including Trey Ogren who averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game.

More from Conrad





Pillager and Verndale earned two players on the Second Team. Little Falls, Pequot Lakes and Wadena-Deer Creek are also represented on the Second Team.

Players are nominated by their coaches and voted on by the Dispatch sports department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trey Ogren, Lake Region

Senior, guard

Finished with 344 points (14.9 per game), 122 rebounds (5.3 per game), 71 assists (3.1 per game) and 61 steals. He shot 28.6% (102-356) from the field, 29.8% (64-215) from 3-point and 71.0% (76-107) from the free throw line.

Damian Craig, Lake Region

Senior, forward

Finished with 228 points (9.5 per game), 240 rebounds (10.0 per game), 39 assists (1.6 per game) and 47 steals. He shot 41.8% (99-237) from the field and 39.7% (25-63) from the free throw line.

Soren Benson, Lake Region

Freshman, guard

Finished with 183 points (7.9 per game), 74 rebounds (3.2 per game), 68 assists (2.9 per game) and 82 steals. He shot 33.0% (70-212) from the field, 27.8% (25-90) from 3-point and 54.3% (19-35) from the free throw line.

Jaxon Janski, Little Falls

Junior, guard

Finished with 370 points (13.7 per game), 112 rebounds (4.1 per game), 42 assists (1.6 per game) and 30 steals. He shot 35.0% (118-337) from the field, 32.6% (63-193) from 3-point and 71.7% (71-99) from the free throw line.

Brayden Spiczka, Pequot Lakes

Junior, guard

Finished with 177 points (5.4 per game), 91 rebounds (2.8 per game), 61 assists (1.8 per game) and 45 steals. He shot 41.9% (54-129) from the field, 38.6% (39-101) from 3-point and 73.2% (30-41) from the free throw line.

Parker Schaefer, Pillager

Junior, guard

Finished with 376 points (13.4 per game), 195 rebounds (7.0 per game), 142 assists (5.1 per game) and 33 steals. He shot 37.2% (142-382) from the field and 53.1% (86-162) from the free throw line.

Eli Miller, Pillager

Junior, guard

Finished with 375 points (15.0 per game), 118 rebounds (4.7 per game), 57 assists (2.3 per game) and 48 steals. He shot 40.3% (142-352) from the field, 36.3% (48-132) from 3-point and 56.6% (43-76) from the free throw line.

Jared Hamilton, Pine River-Backus

Senior, guard

Finished with 413 points (15.3 per game), 155 rebounds (5.7 per game), 67 assists (2.5 per game) and 53 steals. He shot 51.5% (158-307) from the field, 37.3% (28-75) from 3-point and 70.4% (69-98) from the free throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Bueckers, Pine River-Backus

Junior, guard

Finished with 396 points (14.7 per game), 157 rebounds (5.8 per game), 46 assists (1.7 per game), 37 steals and 15 blocked shots. He shot 52.3% (147-281) from the field, 45% (18-40) from 3-point and 75% (84-112) from the free throw line.

Rian Struss, Pine River-Backus

Senior, forward

Finished with 363 points (13.4 per game), 183 rebounds (6.8 per game), 45 assists (1.7 per game), 42 steals and 23 blocked shots. He shot 48.1% (142-295) from the field, 33.3% (33-99) from 3-point and 57.5% (46-80) from the free throw line.

Shawn Schmitz, Verndale

Sophomore, forward

Finished with 363 points (14.5 per game), 121 rebounds (4.8 per game), 49 assists (1.9 per game), 72 steals and 13 blocked shots. He shot 36.6% (124-339) from the field, 28.9% (46-159) from 3-point and 68.3% (69-101) from the free throw line.

Jaden Schulke, Verndale

Junior, guard

Finished with 316 points (11.7 per game), 86 rebounds (3.2 per game), 114 assists (4.2 per game) and 81 steals. He shot 35.5% (63-174) from the field, 25.3% (37-115) from 3-point and 57.7% (57-73) from the free throw line.

Teshe Loer, Wadena-Deer Creek

Senior, guard

Finished with 390 points (13.9 per game), 155 rebounds (5.5 per game), 111 assists (4.0 per game) and 32 steals. He shot 39.8% (137-344) from the field, 29.5% (38-129) from 3-point and 63.5% (73-115) from the free throw line.

All Area Top 20’s

Total points

Name, school total

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 672

Beau Thoma, LF 548

Christian Hooge, Pil 517

Grant Loge, PL 476

Isaiah Schultz, SM 467

Gavin Kennen, PL 465

Nick Evanson, Brd 451

Eli Laposky, PL 441

James Stokman, CI 441

Eli Christy, Ait 430

Eli Hoelz, Brd 423

Jared Hamilton, PRB 413

Peyton Church, WDC 408

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 396

Teshe Loer, WDC 390

Noah Oberfeld, Prz 386

Parker Schaefer, Pil 376

Eli Miller, Pil 375

Jaxon Janski, LF 370

Rian Struss, PRB 363

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 363

Points per game

Name, school average

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 24.0

Beau Thoma, LF 20.3

Isaiah Schultz, SM 18.7

Christian Hooge, Pil 18.5

Eli Christy, Ait 16.5

Nick Evanson, Brd 16.1

James Stokman, CI 15.8

Jared Hamilton, PRB 15.3

Eli Hoelz, Brd 15.1

Peyton Church, WDC 15.1

Eli Miller, Pil 15.0

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 14.7

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 14.5

Grant Loge, PL 14.4

Noah Oberfeld, Prz 14.3

Gavin Kennen, PL 14.1

Teshe Loer, WDC 13.9

Jaxon Janksi, LF 13.7

Parker Schaefer, Pil 13.4

Rian Struss, PRB 13.4

Rebounds

Name, school total

Christian Hooge, Pil 383

Beau Thoma, LF 247

Damian Craig, LR 240

Isaiah Schultz, SM 232

Will Meyer, CI 230

Jonny Cheney, Prz 209

Grant Loge, PL 205

James Stokman, CI 202

Noah Larson, CI 197

Parker Schaefer, Pil 195

Nick Evanson, Brd 190

Rian Struss, PRB 183

Gene Skiba, Prz 183

Carter Gwost, LF 175

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 171

Gavin Kennen, PL 168

Gabe Parrish, Pil 167

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 157

Jared Hamilton, PRB 155

Teshe Loer, WDC 155

Rebounds per game

Name, school average

Christian Hooge, Pil 13.7

Damian Craig, LR 10.0

Beau Thoma, LF 9.1

Will Meyer, CI 8.2

Jonny Cheney, Prz 7.7

Noah Larson, CI 7.3

James Stokman, CI 7.2

Parker Schaefer, Pil 7.0

Nick Evanson, Brd 6.8

Gene Skiba, Prz 6.8

Rian Struss, PRB 6.8

Carter Gwost, LF 6.5

Grant Loge, PL 6.2

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 6.1

Gabe Parrish, Pil 6.0

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 5.8

Jared Hamilton, PRB 5.7

Eli Christy, Ait 5.5

Teshe Loer, WDC 5.5

Isaac Asus, Ait 5.3

Assists

Name, school total

James Stokman, CI 159

Parker Schaefer, Pil 142

Eli Laposky, PL 137

Eli Hoelz, Brd 124

Jaden Schulke, Vern 114

Teshe Loer, WDC 111

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 99

Beau Thoma, LF 94

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 93

Jordan Mount, CI 91

Isaac Hamann, WDC 88

Nick Evanson, Brd 81

Dakota Hennagir, SM 74

Trey Ogren, LR 71

Breckyn Williams, Ait 70

Eli Christy, Ait 69

Soren Benson, LR 68

Jared Hamilton, PRB 67

Christian Hooge, Pil 66

Brayden Spiczka, PL 61

Assists per game

Name, school average

James Stokman, CI 5.7

Parker Schaefer, Pil 5.1

Eli Hoelz, Brd 4.4

Eli Laposky, PL 4.2

Jaden Schulke, Vern 4.2

Teshe Loer, WDC 4.0

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 3.5

Beau Thoma, LF 3.5

Jordan Mount, CI 3.4

Trey Ogren, LR 3.1

Isaac Hamann, WDC 3.1

Nick Evanson, Brd 2.9

Soren Benson, LR 2.9

Dakota Hennagir, SM 2.8

Eli Christy Ait 2.7

Breckyn Williams, Ait 2.6

Jared Hamilton, PRB 2.5

Christian Hooge, Pil 2.4

Eli Miller, Pil 2.3

Kirby Fischer, Prz 2.2

Steals

Name, school total

Eli Christy, Ait 95

Soren Benson, LR 82

Jaden Schulke, Vern 81

Beau Thoma, LF 79

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 72

Irvin Tulenchik, PRB 68

Noah Larson, CI 67

Isaiah Schultz, SM 64

Trey Ogren, LR 61

Isaac Hamann, WDC 59

Jordan Mount, CI 55

Eli Hoelz, Brd 53

Jared Hamilton, PRB 53

Joseph Bostrom, LR 49

Eli Miller, Pil 48

Damian Craig, LR 47

Brayden Spiczka, PL 45

Christian Hooge, Pil 44

James Stokman, CI 42

Kaden Imdieke, Pil 41

Blocked Shots

Name, school total

Carson Travis, PRB 28

Isaiah Schultz, SM 25

Gavin Kennen, PL 24

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 24

Rian Struss, PRB 23

Grant Loge, PL 21

Will Meyer, CI 21

Christian Hooge, Pil 18

Torii Hagen, Vern 18

Avandre Brandt, SM 16

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 15

Isaac Asmus, Ait 14

Beau Thoma, LF 14

Carter Gwost, LF 14

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 13

Hunter Miller, SM 13

Isaac Hamann, WDC 13

Andrew Martinson, Ait 11

Nick Evanson, Brd 11

Gene Skiba, Prz 10

Field goal percentage

Minimum of 100 attempts

Name, school percentage

Nick Evanson, Brd 59.6% (183-307)

Gavin Kennen, PL 55.2% (185-335)

Nathan Peterson, WDC 54.9% (62-113)

Andrew Bueckers, PRB 52.3% (147-281)

Luke Diem, Brd 52.3% (80-153)

Jared Hamilton, PRB 51.5% (158-307)

Beau Thoma, LF 49.8% (211-424)

Eli Hoelz, Brd 48.8% (163-334)

Isaac Asmus, Ait 48.8% (62-127)

Grant Loge, PL 48.4% (183-378)

Rian Struss, PRB 48.1% (142-295)

Jordan Mount, CI 48.1% (101-210)

Isaiah Schultz, SM 48.0% (181-377)

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 46.1% (244-529)

Jonny Cheney, Prz 45.5% (87-191)

Jake Merseth, Brd 45.2% (52-115)

Christian Hooge, Pil 44.6% (222-498)

Gene Skiba, Prz 44.1% (104-236)

Alex Palm, Ait 44.1% (60-136)

Noah Larson, CI 43.9% (94-214)

Free throw percentage

Minimum of 50 attempts

Name, school percentage

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 86.2% (94-109)

Noah Oberfeld, Prz 79.4% (85-107)

James Stokman, CI 78.5% (95-121)

Andrew Bueckers, PR B 75% (84-112)

Eli Hoelz, Brd 74.3% (52-70)

Joseph Bostrom, LR 73.4% (47-64)

Jaxon Janski, LF 71.7% (71-99)

Peyton Church, WDC 71.4% (40-56)

Trey Ogren, LR 71.0% (76-107)

Gavin Kennen, PL 70.5% (74-105)

Jared Hamilton, PRB 70.4% (69-98)

Gabe Parrish, Pil 70.1% (68-97)

Nick Evanson, Brd 69.7% (53-76)

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 68.3% (69-101)

Eli Christy, Ait 66.9% (105-157)

Beau Thoma, LF 66.2% (94-142)

Christian Hooge, Pil 65.8% (73-111)

Grant Loge, PL 65% (65-100)

Joey Stuckmayer, Prz 63.5% (40-63)

Eli Laposky, PL 63.1% (48-76)

3-point percentage

Minimum of 50 attempts

Name, school percentage

Luke Diem, Brd 43.8% (42-96)

Braedyn Smith, Ait 40.4% (63-156)

Gavin Kennen, PL 40.4% (21-52)

Nick Evanson, Brd 39.0% (32-82)

Carter White, Vern 38.9% (65-167)

Peyton Church, WDC 38.8% (59-152)

Brayden Spiczka, PL 38.6% (39-101)

Isaiah Schultz, SM 37.5% (42-112)

Jared Hamilton, PRB 37.3% (28-75)

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 36.9% (90-244)

Eli Miller, Pil 36.3% (48-132)

Eli Hoelz, Brd 36.0% (45-125)

Grant Loge, PL 35.4% (45-127)

Hunter Miller, SM 35.3% (36-102)

Beau Thoma, LF 34.4% (32-93)

Joe Ringhand, CI 34.3% (46-134)

Sawyer Hennessey, Brd 33.9% (19-56)

Kirby Fischer, Prz 33.7% (31-92)

Rian Struss, PRB 33.3% (33-99)

Jordan Mount, CI 33.0% (35-106)

3-pointers made

Name, school total

Johnny Pecarich, Brd 90

Eli Laposky, PL 79

Carter White, Vern 65

James Stokman, CI 64

Trey Ogren, LR 64

Braedyn Smith, Ait 63

Jaxon Janski, LF 63

Peyton Church, WDC 59

Noah Oberfeld, Prz 51

Eli Miller, Pil 48

Shawn Schmitz, Vern 46

Joe Ringhand, CI 46

Eli Hoelz, Brd 45

Grant Loge, PL 45

Luke Diem, Brd 42

Isaiah Schultz, SM 42

Brayden Spiczka, PL 39

Teshe Loer, WDC 38

Hunter Miller, SM 36