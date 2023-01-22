STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Boys Basketball: 3 players score 20 or more in win for Warriors

Brainerd at St. Cloud Tech Jan. 21

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich
January 22, 2023 04:50 PM
ST. CLOUD — John Pecarich, Eli Hoelz and Nick Evanson combined for 70 points in the Brainerd Warriors 89-67 Central Lakes Conference win over St. Cloud Tech Saturday, Jan. 21.

Pecarich finished a team-high 26, Evanson scored 23 and Hoelz 21. The Warriors outscored the Tigers 56-37 in the second half to move to 6-0 in the conference and 9-2 overall.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson

St. Cloud Tech 30 37 — 67

Brainerd 33 56 — 89

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 26, Eli Hoelz 21, Nick Evanson 23, Cayden Brown 3, Jake Merseth 4, Luke Diem 8, Sawyer Hennessey 2, Jonathan Benson 2. FG 33-62 (53.2%), FT 13-16 (81.2%). 3-point 10-23 (43.5%). Conference: 6-0. Overall: 9-2. Next: hosts Duluth East 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Eli Hoelz
Eli Hoelz

