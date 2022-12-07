Boys Basketball: Big second half lifts Warriors over Bemidji
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Bemidji Lumberjacks.
BRAINERD — A 40-point second half helped the Brainerd Warriors erase a nine-point halftime deficit and defeat the Bemidji Lumberjacks 65-61 in a Section 8-4A matchup Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Eli Hoelz scored 20 points to lead the Warriors' offense. Luke Diem finished with 15 points and five rebounds while Johnny Pecarich and Nick Evanson both scored 12 for Brainerd. Evanson corralled nine boards and Hoelz added three steals.
Bemidji 36 25 -- 61
Brainerd 25 40 -- 65
BRAINERD
John Pecarich 12, Eli Hoelz 20, Nick Evanson 12, Jake Merseth 2, Luke Diem 15, Sawyer Hennessey 2, Jonathan Benson 2. FG 25-60 (41.7%), FT 9-11 (81.8%). 3-point 6-23 (26.1%). Overall: 2-0. Next: at Willmar 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
