Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Brainerd bounces Apollo by 20

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to St. Cloud Apollo Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Johnny Pecarich
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023
ST. CLOUD — Brainerd’s John Pecarich recorded 27 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Warriors as they defeated the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles 82-62 in a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Eli Hoelz added 21 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Warriors and Nick Evanson tallied 10 points followed by and Luke Diem’s nine.

St. Cloud Apollo 30 32 – 62

Brainerd 42 40 – 82

BRAINERD

ADVERTISEMENT

John Pecarich 27, Eli Hoelz 21, Nick Evanson 10, Dawson Ringler 3, Jake Merseth 7, Luke Diem 9, Sawyer Hennessey 3, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 33-66 (50%), FT 7-13 (54%). 3-point 9-26 (35%). Conference: 10-0. Overall: 14-3. Next: hosts Sauk Rapids 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

