Boys Basketball: Brainerd bounces Storm
The Brainerd Warriors faced the Sauk Rapids Storm Friday, Dec. 16.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SAUK RAPIDS — Nick Evanson’s 22 points helped keep the Brainerd Warriors perfect on the season as they picked up an 80-53 Central Lakes Conference victory over the Sauk Rapids Storm Friday, Dec. 16.
Johnny Pecarich added 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals while Eli Hoelz tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Warriors shot 50% from the field (31-of-62) and got 14 bench points. Luke Diem finished with nine points for the 4-0 Warriors.
Sauk Rapids 28 25 -- 53
Brainerd 37 43 -- 80
BRAINERD
John Pecarich 18, Eli Hoelz 17, Nick Evanson 22, Jake Merseth 6, Luke Diem 9, Henry Hopkins 1, Korde Roseman 2, Sawyer Hennessey 3, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 31-62 (50%), FT 10-16 (62.5%). 3-point 8-19 (42.1%). Conference: 2-0. Overall: 4-0. Next: hosts Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Annelise Baird won the Mora Pursuit to and athlete of the week honors.
Sumption earns Central Lakes Conference performer of the week
Eric Pohlkamp played for the US Junior Select Team in the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario