Boys Basketball: Brainerd reaches triple digits in win
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 31.
BRAINERD — Eli Hoelz finished with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead the Central Lakes Conference leading Brainerd Warriors to a 100-69 victory over the Willmar Cardinals Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Brainerd shot 60.3% from the field. Johnny Pecarich scored 17 points all in the first half. Jake Merseth added 14 and Luke Diem scored 12 as 11 different Warriors scored.
Merseth added eight rebounds and four assists. Hoelz collected five steals and six rebounds for Brainerd, which improved to 8-0 in the conference.
Willmar 35 34 -- 69
Brainerd 52 48 -- 100
BRAINERD
John Pecarich 17, Eli Hoelz 24, Nick Evanson 9, Dawson Ringler 2, Jake Merseth 14, Luke Diem 12, Eli Tautges 5, Henry Hopkins 2, Sawyer Hennessey 5, Brady Rushin 2, Jonathan Benson 2, Garrett Gilbert 6. FG 41-68 (60.3%), FT 5-6 (83.3%). 3-point 13-30 (43.3 %). Conference: 8-0. Overall: 12-3. Next: hosts St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m Friday, Feb. 3.
