Boys Basketball: Evanson’s 25 points pushes Warriors to 6-0

ST. CLOUD — Brainerd cranked up the defensive pressure on high and forced the Centennial Cougars into 17 turnovers, 10 of which came in the first half, to walk away with a 78-63 win in the Granite City Classic Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Cloud State University.

Senior Nick Evanson led the way with 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He didn’t miss in the first half going 5-for-5 from both the field and the free throw line.

“I knew they couldn’t guard me, so I kept going at them,” Evanson said.

Johnny Pecarich was right behind Evanson with 22 points going 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

The other Warrior in double figures was junior Eli Hoelz, who finished with 17 points, five assists and a team-leading eight rebounds.

“Most teams don’t have three good defenders,” Evanson said. “So, we can always single someone out and get more buckets off of switches which is nice to have.”

Jon Benson also grabbed eight rebounds for Brainerd.

Brainerd’s pressure defense in the first half was a catalyst for a 14-0 run which put the Warriors ahead 30-12.

“It’s something we tried out a little bit in some prior games and saw some success with it,” Warriors head coach Charlie Schoeck said of the defense. “When we watched film of Centennial, we saw it as an opportunity to turn some defense into offense and come out in that press right away.”

Pecarich swiped three steals to lead the Warriors while Evanson tabbed two takeaways.

“We knew they couldn’t dribble very well, so we pressured them to make them throw it away,” Evanson said. “We forced them into some bad turnovers which equaled layups.”

Johnny Pecarich

Brainerd took a 43-24 lead into halftime. The Warriors shot 15-for-25 as a team and 10-10 from the free throw in the first half.

The Warriors recorded their best shooting game of the season finishing 57% from the field, 42% from 3-point and 89% from the free throw line.

“We shot it better today,” Schoeck said. “I think once we get into the season after this Christmas break we will see the shooting pickup. We’ve only had one week with more than one game, so getting into a rhythm and getting more live opportunities I think will help us shoot it a little better.”

Centennial made a run to start the second half to cut into the Warrior lead at 58-47.

“We just needed to refocus and focus on the fundamentals,” Schoeck said of the slow second-half start. “They were self-inflicted wounds for the most part. We were turning the ball over and making the home-run pass and trying to do a little too much.”

Evanson scored five straight points to put the Warriors back up 16 which put him at 25 points for the game.

“It was post-up opportunities, good hard drives to the basket and a lot of decisive moves,” Schoeck said of Evanson’s performance. “It’s good to see Nick come into his own with the scoring tonight.”

The Cougars made it an 11-point again with under five minutes to play, but Hoelz and Pecarich iced the game with free throws.

Eli Hoelz Kelly Humphrey

Centennial was led by Jack D’Agostino and Will Quick with 12 points each. The Warriors’ defense held the Cougars to 36% shooting for the game.

The win moves Brainerd to 6-0. The Warriors travel to St. Cloud Tech for a Central Lakes Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“We just can’t get lazy when we get big leads,” Evanson said. “I think we are playing good basketball right now.”

Centennial 24 39 — 63

Brainerd 43 35 — 78

CENTENNIAL

Will Quick 12, Ty Burgoon 7, Kellen Binder 1, Jack D’Agostino 12, Timmy Ball 10, Jackson Driessen 4, Henry Pirner 8, Luke Gunderman 6, Jesse Simso 3. FG 22-61 (36.1%), FT 11-16 (68.8%). 3-point 8-21 (38.1%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 22, Eli Hoelz 17, Nick Evanson 25, Jake Merseth 5, Luke Diem 3, Jonathan Benson 4, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 28-49 (57.1%), FT 17-19 (89.5%). 3-point 5-12 (41.7%).

Warriors 78, Centennial 63

Key: Evanson scored 25 points, Pecarich chips in 22.

Overall: Brd 6-0, Cen 2-4

Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Tech 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3

