6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Flexibility key for area boys BB teams

Most, not all, boys basketball games scheduled for Saturday, March 11, have been moved to Monday, March 13, or Wednesday, March 15. Section 7-2A chose to move games up an hour.

BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Photo Illustration with image by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 09:08 PM

BRAINERD — Fans of boys basketball teams competing in Section 7-2A might want to set their clocks an hour early a day early.

With 5-9 inches of snow forecast for the Brainerd lakes area starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 11, all Section 7-2A Quarterfinal games scheduled to be played at Hermantown High School have been moved up an hour with the two later games being moved up even earlier. The Duluth area is also in a winter storm warning with snowfall expected between 8-12 inches.

The first game will pit No. 8 Pillager vs. No. 1 Pequot Lakes. That game, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. will now start at 10 a.m. Despite being 22 miles apart, the two teams will play against each other 132 miles away during a storm warning.

Immediately following that game will be No. 4 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 5 Two Harbors starting around 11:30 a.m.

The No. 2 Esko vs. No. 7 Aitkin game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, but will be played immediately following the second game around 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Rock Ridge will face No. 6 Moose Lake-Willow River after that game.

Section 8-2A, which will feature No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 4 Hawley, moved all of its games scheduled for Saturday to Monday, March 13. W-DC activities director Norm Gallant said he was happy the section preplanned Monday into its schedule in case of inclement weather.

Section 5-1A also moved its games from Saturday to Monday. That means the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers will play No. 3 Browerville at 7:45 p.m. at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The other West Subsection 5-1A semifinal will have No. 1 Nevis vs. No. 4 Swanville starting at 6 p.m.

Section 8-4A moved its semifinal games to Wednesday, March 15 and moved its section final to Friday, March 17. No. 3 Brainerd will play at No. 2 Moorhead with a 6 p.m. tip-off time.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
brainerd-warrior-logo-slant.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors section semi game moved to Wednesday
March 10, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A 15-and-under girls' hockey team celebrates its first-place finish
Prep
Girls Hockey: Flying Warriors 15U team headed to state
March 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cretin-Derham Hall vs Maple Grove_0392.jpg
Prep
Overtime games, including double-OT thriller, part of Class AA winners
March 09, 2023 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Adam Thielen
Pro
Vikings release Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen, ending decade-long run in home state
March 10, 2023 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
Ref makes a signal.
Prep
Basketball: 10 area refs headed to state tournament
March 09, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Coach talks to the team during a timeout.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Patriots vs. Rangers in Brainerd as expected
March 09, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Tigers eliminate Bears from Section 5-1A
March 09, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report