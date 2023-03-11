Boys Basketball: Flexibility key for area boys BB teams

BRAINERD — Fans of boys basketball teams competing in Section 7-2A might want to set their clocks an hour early a day early.

With 5-9 inches of snow forecast for the Brainerd lakes area starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, March 11, all Section 7-2A Quarterfinal games scheduled to be played at Hermantown High School have been moved up an hour with the two later games being moved up even earlier. The Duluth area is also in a winter storm warning with snowfall expected between 8-12 inches.

The first game will pit No. 8 Pillager vs. No. 1 Pequot Lakes. That game, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. will now start at 10 a.m. Despite being 22 miles apart, the two teams will play against each other 132 miles away during a storm warning.

Immediately following that game will be No. 4 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 5 Two Harbors starting around 11:30 a.m.

The No. 2 Esko vs. No. 7 Aitkin game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, but will be played immediately following the second game around 1 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Rock Ridge will face No. 6 Moose Lake-Willow River after that game.

Section 8-2A, which will feature No. 5 Wadena-Deer Creek at No. 4 Hawley, moved all of its games scheduled for Saturday to Monday, March 13. W-DC activities director Norm Gallant said he was happy the section preplanned Monday into its schedule in case of inclement weather.

Section 5-1A also moved its games from Saturday to Monday. That means the No. 2 Pine River-Backus Tigers will play No. 3 Browerville at 7:45 p.m. at Wadena-Deer Creek High School. The other West Subsection 5-1A semifinal will have No. 1 Nevis vs. No. 4 Swanville starting at 6 p.m.

Section 8-4A moved its semifinal games to Wednesday, March 15 and moved its section final to Friday, March 17. No. 3 Brainerd will play at No. 2 Moorhead with a 6 p.m. tip-off time.