99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Pecarich reaches 1,000 points in blowout win of Apollo

Brainerd hosts St. Cloud Apollo Friday, Feb. 3.

Brainerd Warrior John Pecarich celebrates 1,000 points
Jill Pecarich holds the 1,000 point sign as Brainerd Warrior John Pecarich gives the ball to his dad Matt after scoring his 1,000 career point against the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Brainerd High School.
Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
February 03, 2023 09:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — It was a milestone night for Johnny Pecarich Friday, Feb. 3.

The Brainerd senior guard scored a layup with 2:47 left in the first half to become the 13th boys’ basketball player in Warrior history to reach 1,000 career points.

The last player to reach 1,000 points was Joey Sauer in 2019.

“It’s been a dream of mine growing up to reach 1,000 points,” Pecarich said after the game. “I got some pressure off my chest and started playing better after.”

More from Conrad
Nordic Ski Meet
Prep
Nordic Ski: Warriors tab 15 all-conference skiers
Brainerd hosts Central Lakes Conference Championships in Nordic ski
February 02, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
High school boys playing hockey.
Prep
Boys Hockey: Sartell betters Warriors to split season series
Brainerd hosts Sartell Tuesday, Jan. 31.
January 31, 2023 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Gavin Hoelzel
Prep
Alpine Ski: Hoelzel, Chaney take title at Mount Ski Gull
Brainerd hosts Alpine Ski Invite at Mount Ski Gull Jan. 30
January 30, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Kelsi Martini
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Martini shows consistency for Patriots
Pequot Lakes junior earns area athlete of the week
January 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom

Pecarich finished the game with a team-high 28 points, which helped the Warriors stay perfect in the Central Lakes Conference with a 98-63 win over the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pecarich said he didn’t feel nervous coming into the game, however, he missed six of his first seven shots.

“I wasn’t really nervous until I missed like my first five or six shots,” he said. “After I saw it go through the hoop, I started to get more confidence.”

He quickly caught fire to score nine straight points to reach the career milestone.

“It’s the culmination of the hard work he’s put in through the years,” Warriors head coach Charlie Schoeck said. “The kid has always been a gym rat. You’d go to (Central Lakes College) games and see him getting up shots at halftime. The guy just loves the game and to get some personal recognition like this is a big deal. It’s an exclusive club and he joins some really good company.”

After the game, Pecarich spent time signing autographs with elementary students. He added it meant to have the support of his teammates and family.

“It means a lot that people care,” he said. “It felt great.”

Schoeck added: “It’s a cool thing that everyone on the team wanted him to get there. They were looking for him early and it was fun to get that and celebrate that. The guys responded and kept up the intensity the rest of the game.”

The Warriors held a 49-32 lead at halftime and went on a 17-0 run to start the second half to break the game open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pecarich scored 15 of his 28 in the second half. Luke Diem hit 5-of-6 from the 3-point line to finish with 17 points.

Eli Hoelz nailed his first three 3s and finished with 11 points. Nick Evanson added 12 points and Jake Merseth 10.

Seniors Cayden Brown, Dawson Ringler and Eli Owen added 3-pointers as well for the Warriors, who shot 19-of-34 from downtown.

“I was really proud of the patience we showed against their zone,” Schoeck said. “It’s really easy to chuck the first shot you see against a 2-3 zone. So to work it around and find the best look, I thought we did a nice job.”

Apollo was led by Azayah Washington, who scored a game-high 36 points.

“He’s a lefty and he was just getting to his left hand way too easy,” Schoeck said. “We will look to do a better job of showing him more bodies.”

The Warriors travel to play Apollo for their next game Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“We were able to work in a few things today,” Schoeck said. “Like we don’t usually play a lot of zone. We will watch some film and see what’s feeling good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo 32 31 — 63

Brainerd 49 49 — 98

Apollo

Sakariya Mohamed 2, Azayah Washington 36, Saveon McGaughy 6, Da’Vion Jackson 8, Jupree Rogers 7. FG 28-69 (40%), FT 1-6 (17%). 3-point 6-30 (20%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 28, Eli Hoelz 11, Nick Evanson 12, Eli Owen 3, Cayden Brown 3, Dawson Ringler 3, Jake Merseth 10, Luke Diem 17, Jonathan Benson 6, Garrett Gilbert 5. FG 39-65 (60%), FT 1-2 (50%). 3-point 19-34 (56%).

Warriors 98, Apollo 63

Key: Johnny Pecarich scored 28 points, including his 1,000th in his career, in a blowout win for Warriors.
Conference: Brd 9-0. SCA 0-9.
Overall: Brd 13-3, SCA 1-17.
Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBRAINERD WARRIORSBOYS BASKETBALL
Conrad Engstrom
By Conrad Engstrom
Started at the Dispatch in June of 2019.
What To Read Next
BD-Basketball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Girls Basketball: Patriots power past Perham
Five area girls basketball teams were in action Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
BD-Wrestling Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Wrestling: Cardinals collect 2 titles
Three area wresting teams hit the mat Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brenna Deason
Prep
Gymnastics: Warriors tumble past Otters
Brainerd at Fergus Falls Feb. 3
February 03, 2023 10:11 PM
Northern Lakes Hockey logo.JPG
Prep
Area Girls Hockey: Aldridge, Lightning light the lamp
The Northern Lakes Lightning traveled to International Falls Friday, Feb. 3.
February 03, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report