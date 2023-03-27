99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Pecarich selected to All-Star Series

Johnny Pecarich selected to All-Star Game

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich
Today at 1:22 PM

Brainerd senior Johnny Pecarich was selected as one of the 40 seniors to play in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series scheduled Saturday, April 1, at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

There are four teams of 10 represented at the All-Star Series with games at 12:20 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. Pecarich is on the Maroon Team coached by Keenan Shelton and Albert Reed of Minneapolis Southwest.

In his senior year, Pecarich finished with 672 points (24.0 per game), 171 rebounds (6.1 per game), 99 assists (3.5 per game), 38 steals and 24 blocked shots. He shot 46.1% (244-529) from the field, 36.9% (90-244) from 3-point and 86.2% (94-109) from the free throw line.

He is the first Brainerd player selected to the All-Star Game since Chris Bjorklund in 1997.

