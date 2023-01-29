Boys Basketball: Road Warriors win again

ELK RIVER — Eli Hoelz led four Brainerd Warriors in double figures as they remained unbeaten against Section 8-4A opponents with a 68-53 victory over the Elk River Elks Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hoelz, who added six assists and six rebounds, was 7-of-13 from the field as Brainerd shot 55.8% as a team. The Warriors were also 5-of-7 from the line and outrebounded the Elks 31-19.

Garrett Gilbert finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Johnny Pecarich and Nick Evanson both added 12 points. Pecarich grabbed seven boards.

The Warriors are 4-0 against section opponents and currently sit third in the section standings behind Buffalo and Moorhead. Elk River (3-2 against section teams) was fourth in the section standings.

Elk River 28 25 -- 53

Brainerd 26 40 -- 68

BRAINERD