Boys Basketball: Road Warriors win again
The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Elk River Saturday, Jan. 28.
ELK RIVER — Eli Hoelz led four Brainerd Warriors in double figures as they remained unbeaten against Section 8-4A opponents with a 68-53 victory over the Elk River Elks Saturday, Jan. 28.
Hoelz, who added six assists and six rebounds, was 7-of-13 from the field as Brainerd shot 55.8% as a team. The Warriors were also 5-of-7 from the line and outrebounded the Elks 31-19.
Garrett Gilbert finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Johnny Pecarich and Nick Evanson both added 12 points. Pecarich grabbed seven boards.
The Warriors are 4-0 against section opponents and currently sit third in the section standings behind Buffalo and Moorhead. Elk River (3-2 against section teams) was fourth in the section standings.
Elk River 28 25 -- 53
Brainerd 26 40 -- 68
BRAINERD
John Pecarich 12, Eli Hoelz 20 Nick Evanson 12, Jake Merseth 5, Luke Diem 3 Sawyer Hennessey 2, Garrett Gilbert 14. FG 29-52 (55.8%), FT 5-7 (71.4%). 3-point 5-18 (27.8%). Overall: 10-3. Next: hosts Willmar 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
