Boys Basketball: Skippers sail past Warriors 80-73

BRAINERD — Early miscues plagued the Brainerd Warriors Saturday, Jan. 14.

The Warriors could not dig themselves out of a 14-2 hole to start the game and suffered a wire-to-wire loss to the Minnetonka Skippers 80-73.

Minnetonka head coach and Crosby-Ironton graduate Bryce Tesdahl said he reminded his team of how slow they started against the Warriors last year.

“For the last 24 to 30 hours I reminded them of how we started last year,” he said. “We wanted to put them in the mindset that Brainerd was going to be ready to play because we were not ready to play last year. We needed to execute on both ends of the floor because Brainerd is a good team and they’ll have a shot to be a state tournament team. We just had the mindset that we were going to dictate the pace today and for the most part, I think we did a good job of that.”

Warriors head coach Charlie Schoeck said many of the turnovers were self-inflicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There were some self-inflicted turnovers, but they were looking to get over a lot of screens and get into the passing lanes and that resulted in some sloppy hand-offs,” he said. “We’ve seen every defense you can see, so we should be ready for something like that and handle it a little better.”

1 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 2 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 3 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 4 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 5 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 6 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 7 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 8 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 9 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 10 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 11 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 12 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 13 / 14: Brainerd Basketball vs Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd. 14 / 14: Brainerd's Sawyer Hennessey shoots the ball against Minnetonka on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Brainerd.

Schoeck said Brainerd’s rebounding could improve.

“Defensive rebounds is definitely an area where we need to tighten up a little bit,” Schoeck said. “We keep track of a number of stats throughout the year and that’s one of our four factors that we are falling short in.”

Skippers senior Ibrahim El-Amin, who hit the game-winner at the buzzer to beat Brainerd last year, led the way with 25 points, 21 of which came in the first half.

In the first half, El-Amin was an efficient 9-of-12 from the floor.

“He was steady today,” Tesdahl said. “He didn’t force too much and just scored the ball when we needed to. He’s a good leader and knows how to play the game and understands the game. I thought he got good shots today.”

Minnetonka’s junior guard Anthony Stefonowicz finished with 15 points before an ankle injury forced him out for the final six minutes.

Skippers’ forward Jalen Cain finished with 18 points and Jordan Cain tallied 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Early on we were going to try to switch everything,” Schoeck said. “We wanted to make sure we had bodies on bodies and not leave wide-open shooters.”

The Warriors were led by John Pecarich who finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Nick Evanson, who fouled out, recorded 17 points and nine rebounds. Eli Hoelz scored 11 and Luke Diem 10.

Brainerd trailed 48-34 at the half. The Warriors cut the lead to single digits with eight minutes left at 64-55. It would be the closest the Warriors would get until a 9-0 run to finish the game.

The Warriors drop to 8-2 while the Skippers improve to 8-2.

Brainerd is off until next Saturday, Jan. 21, when they travel to St. Cloud Tech.

“We will have some light days and some days off here,” Schoeck said. “Monday we are going to an intrasquad scrimmage. We want to make sure we can still play in a game-like atmosphere.”

Tesdahl said it was nice to win back-to-back years in the lakes area.

“There’s nothing better than the 218,” Tesdahl said. “Driving up here, I miss it. My family still lives here with my parents still in Crosby. It’s just a great feeling to see a lot of people you grew up with in the stands supporting you. It’s a cool feeling.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnetonka 48 32 — 80

Brainerd 34 39 — 73

MINNETONKA

Alexander Jones 5, Andrew Stefonowicz 15, Jalen Cain 18, Jordan Cain 10, Ibrahim El-Amin 25, Maxwell Nelson 6, Duke Richardson 2. FG 34-69 (49.3%), FT 9-19 (47.3%). 3-point 3-17 (17.6%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 24, Eli Hoelz 11, Nick Evanson 17, Jake Merseth 4, Luke Diem 10, Sawyer Hennessey 5, Jonathan Benson 2. FG 26-58 (44.8%), FT 14-15 (93.3%). 3-point 7-19 (36.8%).

Minnetonka 80, Warriors 73

Key: Warriors could not recover from a slow start.

Overall: Brd 8-2, M 8-2.

Next: Brainerd at St. Cloud Tech 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

