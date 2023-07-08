Boys Basketball: Stanfield out, Rob Mason in at Aitkin

After three years, Scott Stanfield stepped down as the Aitkin Gobblers head coach.

The 61-year-old Stanfield compiled 29 wins with Gobblers which included 11 wins in the 2022-23 season where Stanfield led Aitkin to the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals.

Prior to coaching at Aitkin, Stanfield spent five seasons as the head coach for the Brainerd Warriors from 2011-2018.

After leaving Brainerd, Stanfield was an assistant coach with Aitkin for two seasons before taking over the head position during the pandemic shortened season of 2020-21.

“Five years ago when I went over there that was kind of the time I set in my mind was five years,” Stanfield said. “Those five years are up and driving in the winter to Aitkin, it got to be a little much. I got three grandkids and it was a combination of a lot of things. I loved the kids and parents over in Aitkin and the administration was fantastic. It was just time.”

Stanfield led Aitkin to a 8-9 record in his first year as head coach. He followed it with a 10-15 season in 2021-22.

“I feel comfortable with where Aitkin is at and where they are headed and it was just time,” Stanfield said. “They got some really good kids coming up and someone will come in and add to the ideas that we brought in.”

Stanfield tallied a 108-84 record when he coached the Brainerd Warriors. He led the Warriors to a Central Lakes Conference title and a state tournament berth in 2012-13.

He tried to bring the same style to Aitkin.

“I think the kids really liked playing our style,” Stanfield said. “Aitkin obviously doesn’t have the athletes Brainerd does, but the kids can still play. People went to Aitkin games and saw the style we brought and there is excitement around the program now.”

Stanfield said he was unsure about his coaching future moving forward.

“I might help out somewhere and be involved,” he said. “I liked the experience of a small school and seeing the kids getting better. They are headed in the right direction.”

Rob Mason was hired as Stanfield’s replacement.

The 51-year-old Mason spent last season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Aitkin girls’ basketball team.

Mason doesn’t have any head coach experience at the varsity level, but spent 10 years as a junior varsity coach and assistant coach at Dover-Eyota.

Mason has worked with the Gobblers this summer and is excited about taking over the program.

“The guys work their tails off,” he said. “I told them we have a ton of stuff to learn. It’s going to be a new system and they’ve stepped up and cleared every hurdle I’ve thrown at them.”

Mason added it’s been a little different coaching in Aitkin.

“I know Aitkin is a baseball school, so some kids haven’t been able to make it to summer stuff as much as I would hope,” he said. “But you have to respect that. I came from a town where football was No. 1 and we would work around that.”

Being a first-time head coach, Mason said he wants to be organized and work with whatever the community education staff needs from him.

“I want to be on the development side and help develop our youth coaches,” Mason said. “I want to help build the program and every coach is different in the amount of time they offer. I want to give the community ed and work at all levels.”

Mason said he wants to bring a style of tough defense to Aitkin.

“They keep asking when we are going to learn plays and I keep telling them that I’m not worried about plays,” he said. “I want them to freelance, learn how to create and play as a team. It’s been really nice and I have great support from both the JV coach and my other coaches. I hope to bring an exciting style. Everything will be changing with the shot clock and I think defensive pressure is going to be important. I want to run and fast break and not have to run an offense if at all possible.”

