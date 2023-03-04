99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Warriors end season in usual fashion

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Alexandria for a regular-season finale Friday, March 3.

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich
By Dispatch staff report
March 03, 2023 09:26 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Johnny Pecarich’s 26 points, eight rebounds and four steals paced the Brainerd Warriors in a season-ending 68-54 Central Lakes Conference loss to Class 3A’s seventh-ranked Alexandria Cardinals Friday, March 3.

The loss is Brainerd’s first conference loss of the season as the CLC champion Warriors finish 15-1 and move to 21-5 overall.

Class 4A’s ninth-ranked Warriors received 12 points from Nick Evanson and saw Jake Merseth finish with a team-high nine rebounds to go with six points.

Alexandria 35 33 -- 68

Brainerd 25 29 -- 54

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 26, Eli Hoelz 2, Nick Evanson 12, Jake Merseth 6, Luke Diem 6, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 22-56 (40%), FT 4-6 (66.7%). 3-point 6-25 (24%). Conference: 15-1. Overall: 21-5. Next: in Section 8-4A Quarterfinals TBA.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Wrestles grapple on the mat, ref holds up a score.
Prep
State Wrestling: Dircks, Jillson, Wiskow still alive for Warriors
March 03, 2023 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Staples-Motley's Isaiah Schultz takes the ball to the net as Aitkin's Andrew Martinson defends Friday, March 3, 2023, in Staples.
Prep
Area Boys Basketball: Schultz shoots S-M past Aitkin
March 03, 2023 10:01 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Swimmers congratulate each other
Prep
Boys Swimming and Diving: Kuepers, 3 other Warriors advance to finals
March 03, 2023 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop