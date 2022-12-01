Boys Basketball: Warriors eye deep playoff run in 22-23

With three returning starters from a team that was a shot away from state, there’s a lot to be excited about with the Brainerd Warriors this winter.

It was an Eli Hoelz putback that fell short at the buzzer in the Warriors’ 53-52 loss to Moorhead in the Section 8-4A final last March.

Hoelz is one of the returning starters along with senior captains John Pecarich and Nick Evanson.

“It’s helpful to have those guys who have experienced it before,” Warriors head coach Charlie Schoeck said. “In the offseason, they can kind of set the tone with the guys hoping to make that jump to the varsity. They also set the tone in practice and tryouts this last week as well with the intensity, attitude and effort we want to play at.”

Pecarich comes off a breakout junior season which saw him lead the team in scoring at 18.4 points per game. He shot 42% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point and 84.6% from the free throw line.

Pecarich was also named The 2021-22 Dispatch All-Area Player of the Year.

“He definitely has some expectations behind his name, but the thing with Johnny is he has evolved his game each year,” Schoeck said. “It’s a testament to the gym rat he is and the time he puts in. As a sophomore, he was pretty much a spot-up shooter. Last year, he added a little more off the dribble and now this year I’d say he’s probably one of the most complete offensive players we’ve had come through Brainerd.

“He’s able to hit shots from the perimeter. Take it off the dribble and finish at the rim. And he’s really good at the post-up and mid-range game which is kind of a dying art in basketball. He knows that he will be the focus of a lot of teams this year, but he welcomes that challenge and a part of his game that’s really underrated is his vision and ability to find open guys and we have some guys who can hit some shots.”

Brainerd's Cayden Brown (left) and Sawyer Hennessey practice Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Brainerd High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

Evanson returns as the other double-figure scorer for the Warriors last year. The all-conference guard averaged 10.3 points per game and dished out three assists a game as a junior.

Evanson’s value is seen on the defensive end where his versatility allows him to guard nearly every position on the court.

“He’ll have an expanded role this year and play multiple roles,” Schoeck said. “He’s a guy who is a bit of a Swiss Army knife player. His main focus is making winning plays and doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful. That’s going to look a lot of different ways this year. In certain lineups, he might play a big role and guard certain players and maybe even get down on the block himself where he is very effective. Other times you are going to see him with the ball in his hands and initiating offense. Other times you are going to see him knocking down perimeter shots and flashing to the hoop.

“Defensively, he can guard 1-5 positions and a player like that is invaluable to a team. We are lucky to have him. With him having an expanded role, whatever the game dictates the role will look different, but he will be effective nonetheless.”

Hoelz took over the starting point guard spot in the middle of last year as a sophomore. Now a junior, he is coming off a successful football season and was named a captain of the basketball team.

Brainerd's Jake Merseth (right) and Tyrell Stupca practice Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Brainerd High School Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

In 29 games last year, Hoelz averaged 4.7 points and 2.2 assists last game.

“The part of his game which I think he excelled at last year was getting out in the open floor,” Schoeck said. “It’s not going to change this year. You would be hard-pressed to find someone who is quicker end-to-end in our conference and section than Eli. He has put in a lot of time and improved his shot from the outside. He’s just another guy on the perimeter who is going to get some open looks with teams focused on Nick and Johnny.

“Defensively, what I am excited about with a guy like him is someone who can pressure the ball the length of the court and make it hard for opposing teams to get into their halfcourt offense.”

With Cam Engholm and Mitch Degen graduated, the Warriors lost their top two rebounders from last year’s team.

Looking to replace that production are senior Jonathan Benson, junior Luke Diem and sophomore Garrett Gilbert.

Benson is the only one of those three who saw meaningful varsity time last year. He appeared in 14 games as a junior and is another captain this year.

Charlie Schoeck

Diem is the tallest of the three at 6-foot-6. He plays as a stretch four or five with his shooting ability. Gilbert stands 6-5 and is more of a traditional big.

“Losing Cam and Mitchell, we lose probably two-thirds of our rebounding from last year,” Schoeck said. “That’s going to be an area where we are going to have to fill some shoes. Each one of those three guys offers something a little different. Luke is more of a stretch four or five. He can hit some shots outside in transition and be effective rolling to the basket and offers that length on defense.

“(Benson) is the ultimate team guy. He initiates a lot of the talk on defense and can be the quarterback on the back line of a defense. He offers a toughness and unselfish play in a lineup with a lot of guys who can score the ball.

“Garrett is a sophomore who is coming along nicely. He’s a big body who is physical and maybe the closest thing we have to a prototypical power forward or center. Good rebounder and can score with some traditional low-post moves. He can be effective guarding some teams with more traditional post players.”

Sawyer Hennessey is another senior guard who saw action last year as a junior. He made 41.2% of his 3-point attempts last year in 20 games played.

“He’s put in the time and effort to improve this summer,” Schoeck said. “In AAU, he was handling the ball a lot and in our offense, we don’t have a traditional point guard, so it’s nice to have multiple guys who can handle the ball. Sawyer has always been a really good shooter, but this summer we’ve seen him be able to finish off the dribble and defensively he continues to grow and that’s where we will need him to continue to grow.”

Junior Jake Merseth is another guard Schoeck is excited about. Merseth showed his speed and athleticism on the gridiron this fall as a receiver leading the Warriors in touchdown receptions.

Brainerd's Johnny Pecarich (left) and Jake Merseth practice Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Brainerd High School. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch

“There’s a lot of stuff that he can offer,” Schoeck said. “Like rebounding from the guard spot. He has a knack for the ball and can bounce off the floor to grab some rebounds. Coming off the bench, it’s nice to have some guys with some scoring punch. Jake can get to the basket, shoot from the outside and another guy who can handle the ball.”

Sophomore Korde Roseman is another player Schoeck said he has been impressed by early in practice.

“He is very skilled offensively and can play the two or the three positions,” Schoeck said. “He can shoot the basketball and finish. We have to continue to develop him on the defensive end, but he has a chance to earn some minutes.”

The Warriors will look to repeat as Central Lakes Conference champions, a title they shared with Alexandria last year.

In Section 8-4A, Moorhead, Buffalo and Elk River will be the biggest challengers with Brainerd.

The Warriors open their season with two section opponents. They host Rogers Friday, Dec. 2, followed by Bemidji Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“The goal the last few years has been the same,” Schoeck said. “We want to win the conference championship and we want to try and do it outright this year. The ultimate goal is in the playoffs and that’s against your section. We start out the season with a couple of section games early. We want to make a deep run and hopefully this time we are on the other side of that section final game.”

Roster

Seniors: John Pecarich (captain), Nick Evanson (captain), Eli Owen, Cayden Brown, Dawson Ringler, Henry Hopkins, Sawyer Hennessey, Jonathan Benson (captain)

Juniors: Eli Hoelz (captain), Jake Merseth, Luke Diem, Brady Rushin

Sophomores: Eli Tautges, Korde Roseman, Garrett Gilbert

Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2: hosts Rogers, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: hosts Bemidji, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 9: at Willmar, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 13: at St. Cloud Apollo, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 16: at Sauk Rapids, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 20: hosts Fergus Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 22: at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30: vs. Centennial at St. Cloud State University, 5:15 p.m.

Jan. 3: at St. Cloud Tech, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 5: hosts Rocori, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 10: at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12: hosts Sartell, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 14: hosts Minnetonka, 3 p.m.

Jan. 24: hosts Duluth East, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 26: hosts Alexandria, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 28: at Elk River, 1 p.m.

Jan. 31: hosts Willmar, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 3: hosts St. Cloud Apollo, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9: hosts Sauk Rapids, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Fergus Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Rocori, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 21: at Sartell, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23: at Moorhead, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25: hosts St. Michael-Albertville, 3 p.m.

Feb. 28: hosts St. Cloud Tech, 7:15 p.m.

March 3: at Alexandria, 7:15 p.m.

March 7: Section 8-4A quarterfinals

March 11: Section 8-4A semifinals

March 16: Section 8-4A final

March 21-25: Class 4A State Tournament

2022-23 Boys Basketball

Head coach: Charlie Schoeck, fifth year

2021-22 record: CLC: 13-3, Overall: 18-11

Career record: 56-42

Returning starters: John Pecarich, Nick Evanson, Eli Hoelz

Captains: John Pecarich, Nick Evanson, Jonathan Benson, Eli Hoelz

Assistant coaches: Brian Gustafson, Kyle Crocker, McKinley Anderson, Louis Roseman, Jordan Getty

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.