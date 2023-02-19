Boys Basketball: Warriors knock down 4th-ranked Buffalo

BUFFALO — Behind 39 points and five assists from senior Johnny Pecarich, the Brainerd Warriors upset Class 4A’s fourth-ranked Buffalo Bison 73-59 Saturday, Feb 18, at Buffalo.

With the score tied 33-33 at the half, Brainerd exploded with 40 second-half points Nick Evanson finished with 15 points and Eli Hoelz added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Bison were undefeated against Section 8-4A teams prior to Saturday’s matchup. Brainerd improved to 5-0 against section teams and has now won eight straight.

Pecarich was 8-of-12 from 3-point for the game as Brainerd shot 51.1% from the field and hit on 17-of-18 free throws.

Buffalo 33 26 -- 59

Brainerd 33 40 -- 73

BRAINERD