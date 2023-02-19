99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Warriors knock down 4th-ranked Buffalo

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Buffalo Saturday, Feb. 18.

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich
By Dispatch staff report
February 19, 2023 03:23 PM

BUFFALO — Behind 39 points and five assists from senior Johnny Pecarich, the Brainerd Warriors upset Class 4A’s fourth-ranked Buffalo Bison 73-59 Saturday, Feb 18, at Buffalo.

With the score tied 33-33 at the half, Brainerd exploded with 40 second-half points Nick Evanson finished with 15 points and Eli Hoelz added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Bison were undefeated against Section 8-4A teams prior to Saturday’s matchup. Brainerd improved to 5-0 against section teams and has now won eight straight.

Pecarich was 8-of-12 from 3-point for the game as Brainerd shot 51.1% from the field and hit on 17-of-18 free throws.

Buffalo 33 26 -- 59

Brainerd 33 40 -- 73

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 39, Eli Hoelz 10, Nick Evanson 15, Jake Merseth 5, Luke Diem 3, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 24-47 (51.1%), FT 17-18 (94.4%). 3-point 8-22 (36.4%). Overall: 17-3. Next: at Fergus Falls 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Madison Carsten
Prep
Female Area Athlete of the Week: Carsten a scoring machine for Wolverines
February 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Eli Christy
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Christy having fun playing basketball for Aitkin
February 18, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
BD-Alpine Graph.jpg
Prep
Alpine skiing: Mount Ski Gull junior team competes
February 18, 2023 05:57 AM