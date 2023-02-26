99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sunday, February 26

Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Warriors knock down free throws in win over STMA

Brainerd hosts STMA in boys basketball Feb. 25

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
February 26, 2023

BRAINERD — Nick Evanson recorded 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Brainerd Warriors to a 83-77 Section 8-4A win against the St. Michael-Albertville Knights Saturday, Feb. 25.

Johnny Pecarich chipped in 22 points and swiped three steals. Eli Hoelz added 14 points and dished four assists.

The Warriors shot 25-of-29 from the free throw with Pecarich nailing 8-8 and Evanson 7-7.

Brainerd moves to 20-4 overall and 7-1 in section games.

STMA 36 41 — 77

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd 43 40 — 83

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 22, Eli Hoelz 14, Nick Evanson 25, Jake Merseth 8, Luke Diem 7, Sawyer Hennessey 5, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 26-48 (54.3%), FT 25-29 (86.2%). 3-point 6-17 (35.3%). Overall: 20-4. Next: hosts St. Cloud Tech 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

