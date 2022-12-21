Boys Basketball: Warriors make quick work of Fergus
The Brainerd Warriors hosted the Fergus Falls Otters Tuesday.
BRAINERD — Johnny Pecarich led the Brainerd Warriors with 20 points and six rebounds as they defeated the Fergus Falls Otters 78-53 in a Central Lakes Conference matchup Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Luke Diem finished with 15 points for the Warriors who improved to 5-0 this season.
Nick Evanson added 12 points and Sawyer Hennessey tallied 10.
Fergus Falls 25 28 – 53
Brainerd 42 36 – 78
BRAINERD
John Pecarich 20, Eli Hoelz 9, Nick Evanson 12, Eli Owen 2, Jake Merseth 1, Luke Diem 15, Korde Roseman 5, Sawyer Hennessey 10, Jonathan Benson 4. FG 28-53 (52.8%), FT 13-15 (86.7%). 3-point 9-28 (32.1%). Conference: 3-0. Overall: 5-0. Next: at Buffalo 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
