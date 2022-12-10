Boys Basketball: Warriors notch 1st conference win over Willmar

WILLMAR — Brainerd’s Johnny Pecarich scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 70-65 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals Friday, Dec. 9.

Nick Evanson chipped in 15 points and Eli Hoelz 14 for the Warriors in the win.

Evanson grabbed six rebounds while Pecarich snatched five.

The Warriors trailed 36-32 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 38-29 in the second half.

Willmar 36 29 — 65

Brainerd 32 38 — 70

WILLMAR

FG 23-47 (48.9%), FT 11-15 (73.3%). 3-point 8-18 (44.4%).

BRAINERD