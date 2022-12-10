Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball: Warriors notch 1st conference win over Willmar

Brainerd at Willmar Friday, Dec. 9

Johnny Pecarich
Johnny Pecarich
December 09, 2022 09:33 PM
WILLMAR — Brainerd’s Johnny Pecarich scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 70-65 Central Lakes Conference win over the Willmar Cardinals Friday, Dec. 9.

Nick Evanson chipped in 15 points and Eli Hoelz 14 for the Warriors in the win.

Evanson grabbed six rebounds while Pecarich snatched five.

The Warriors trailed 36-32 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 38-29 in the second half.

Willmar 36 29 — 65

Brainerd 32 38 — 70

WILLMAR

FG 23-47 (48.9%), FT 11-15 (73.3%). 3-point 8-18 (44.4%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 16, Eli Hoelz 14, Nick Evanson 15, Jake Merseth 2, Luke Diem 9, Korde Roseman 4, Jonathan Benson 2, Garrett Gilbert 8. FG 24-51 (47.1%), FT 18-26 (69.2%). 3-point 4-17 (23.5%). Conference: 1-0. Overall: 3-0. Next: at St. Cloud Apollo 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

