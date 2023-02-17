99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys Basketball: Warriors remain perfect in CLC

The Brainerd Warriors faced Rocori Thursday, Feb. 16.

Eli Hoelz
Eli Hoelz
By Dispatch staff report
February 16, 2023 08:53 PM

COLD SPRING —Brainerd’s Eli Hoelz recorded 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting for the Warriors as they bested the Rocori Spartans 78-62 in a Central Lakes Conference game Thursday, February 16.

John Pecarich added 20 points and eight rebounds while Luke Diem added 11 points.

Nick Evanson finished with eight points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals as Brainerd remains unbeaten in conference play.

Rocori 33 29 – 62

Brainerd 40 38 – 78

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 20, Eli Hoelz 24, Nick Evanson 8, Jake Merseth 5, Luke Diem 11, Sawyer Hennessey 9, Garrett Gilbert 1. FG 27-54 (50%), FT 17-22 (77%). 3-point 7-20 (35%). Conference: 12-0. Overall: 16-3. Next: at Buffalo 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
