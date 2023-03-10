6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Basketball: Warriors section semi game moved to Wednesday

The Brainerd Warriors vs. Moorhead Spuds Section 8-4A boys basketball game has been moved to Wednesday, March 15.

By Dispatch staff report
March 10, 2023 12:25 PM

BRAINERD — Because of the forecast for impending weather, the Brainerd Warriors Section 8-4A Semifinal game that was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, has been rescheduled.

The No. 3 seeded Warriors will travel to No. 2 seeded Moorhead for a 6 p.m. game Wednesday, March 15.

The section final will now be scheduled for Friday, March 17, at a neutral site to be determined.

