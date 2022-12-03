Boys Basketball: Warriors start season with a section win over Rogers

BRAINERD — It was a wire-to-wire win for the Brainerd Warriors Friday, Dec. 2, but it wasn’t without drama.

Brainerd closed the game on a 9-0 run to get a 78-66 Section 8-4A win over the Rogers Royals to start the season.

Senior John Pecarich led the Warriors with 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Junior Eli Hoelz finished with 24 points, including 17 in the second half and five 3-pointers.

“I just needed to be aggressive,” Hoelz said of his second-half performance. “We were in foul trouble and I just had to step up and I stepped up when I needed to.”

Nick Evanson was the third Warrior in double figures with 15 points along with nine rebounds and three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both teams shot under 50% with Brainerd shooting 45.8% and Rogers 42.9%. A total of 58 3-pointers were attempted with the Warriors going 12-for-33 and Rogers 8-25.

Brainerd jumped to a 9-0 lead. After an Evanson basket, Brainerd held a 19-8 advantage.

1 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 2 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 3 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 4 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 5 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 6 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 7 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 8 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 9 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 10 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 11 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 12 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 13 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 14 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 15 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 16 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 17 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 18 / 21: Brainerd boys basketball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 19 / 21: Brainerd's Eli Hoelz shoots the ball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 20 / 21: Brainerd's John Pecarich pushes to the net against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. 21 / 21: Brainerd's Nick Evanson goes up for a basket against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School.

“We just came out with a bunch of energy today and we believe in each other at every shot,” Pecarich said.

Rogers rallied to tie the game at 23 thanks to a 15-4 run.

“I think right off the bat we did a good job of getting to shooters and making them uncomfortable,” Warriors head coach Charlie Schoeck said. “Then there were a few scenarios where we over-helped a little bit and left some shooters and that got them going a little bit.”

Rogers’ Blake Dullage scored 11 of his 14 points in the first half including three 3-pointers.

Brainerd took a 34-28 lead at half. Rogers tied it a 44 before a 7-0 run capped by a Hoelz 3-pointer.

Pecarich hit back-to-back 3s followed by a Hoelz layup and the Warriors led 59-51 with seven minutes left.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just had confidence,” Pecarich said of the 3-pointers. “One guy would drive and would kick it and we just kept shooting.”

A 9-2 Rogers run cut Brainerd’s lead to 63-60 before Hoelz nailed another 3-pointer.

Brainerd's Eli Hoelz shoots the ball against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Eli in that second half hit some big shots from deep,” Schoeck said. “It can be electric with Eli, Johnny and Nick on the court at the same time. We just got to keep a few of them out of foul trouble.”

Hoelz then scored the Warriors’ next eight points to make it 72-66. Evanson then iced the game with a steal and layup with 1:30 left.

“Our guys stayed positive all game long,” Schoeck said. “That was part of the message during the pregame. Early on in the season you kind of expect some mistakes on both sides and some up-and-down plays. But you have to stay positive through the bad plays and have a next-play mentality.”

Jaxon Fuller led the Royals with 19 points with 13 of them coming in the second half.

Brainerd's John Pecarich pushes to the net against Rogers on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Brainerd High School. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“We need to be a little more sound defensively and then when we do get the rebound to get out in transition because we know that’s our strength,” Hoelz said.

Brainerd plays another section opponent in Bemidji Tuesday, Dec. 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a good step,” Schoeck said. “A win is a win, so we will take that. Early on in the season, you can expect some hiccups here and there and there is a lot to improve on as there should be.”

Rogers 28 38 — 66

Brainerd 34 44 — 78

ROGERS

Elijah Cespedes 10, Easton Whitcomb 11, Blake Dalluge 14, Jaxon Fuller 19, Caden Risbrudt 7, Landon Witt 2, Alex Kane 3. FG 27-63 (42.9%), FT 4-8 (50%). 3-point 8-25 (32%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 25, Eli Hoelz 24, Nick Evanson 15, Jake Merseth 6, Luke Diem 3, Korde Roseman 3, Garrett Gilbert 2. FG 27-59 (45.8%), FT 12-15 (80%). 3-point 12-33 (36.4%).

Warriors 78, Rogers 66

Key: Eli Hoelz, John Pecarich and Nick Evanson combine for 64 points in win.

Overall: Brd 1-0. Rog 0-1.

Next: Brainerd hosts Bemidji 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.