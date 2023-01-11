99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Boys Basketball: Warriors suffer first loss to 4th-ranked Eagles

The Brainerd Warriors traveled to Eden Prairie Tuesday, Jan. 10.

By Dispatch staff report
January 10, 2023 08:39 PM
EDEN PRAIRIE — Both teams were on fire from the field, but Class 4A’s fifth-ranked Eden Prairie Eagles were just a bit hotter in their 90-82 victory over the Brainerd Warriors Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Johnny Pecarich led the Warriors with 35 points on 12-of-23 shooting. He was 7-of-16 from 3-point and added six rebounds.

Eli Hoelz added 15 points followed by Luke Diem’s 14 and Nick Evanson’s 10.

Brainerd shot 53% from the field and 52% from 3-point. Eden Prairie hit on 57% of hits field goals and 53% of its 3-point attempts.

Eden Prairie 48 42 -- 90

Brainerd 47 35 -- 82

EDEN PRAIRIE

FG 37-65 (56.9%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 10-19 (52.6%).

BRAINERD

John Pecarich 35, Eli Hoelz 15, Nick Evanson 10, Jake Merseth 5, Luke Diem 14, Sawyer Hennessey 3. FG 30-57 (52.6%), FT 7-9 (77.8%). 3-point 15-29 (51.7%). Overall: 7-1. Next: hosts Sartell 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSBOYS BASKETBALLBRAINERD WARRIORS
