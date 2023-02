FERGUS FALLS — Johnny Pecarich recorded 25 points in the Brainerd Warriors’ 80-58 Central Lakes Conference win over the Fergus Falls Otters Monday, Feb. 20.

Nick Evanson added 15 points and Sawyer Hennessey chipped in 14 points off the bench for the Warriors in the win.

Brainerd trailed 35-33 at half, but outscored the Otters 47-23 to run away with their 13th straight conference win.

Fergus Falls 35 23 — 58

Brainerd 33 47 — 80

BRAINERD