Boys Golf: Holmstrom, Warriors go low to win at Monticello

MONTICELLO — Brainerd’s Max Holmstrom tied for third with his 2-over 73 to lead the Warriors to the team title Monday, May 15, at Monticello Country Club.
Holmstrom opened with a 38, but fired a 1-under 35 on the back thanks to back-to-back birdies for his round.
Brainerd won by six strokes as they had five players land in the top 10.
Dawson Ringler and Alex Asche tied for eighth with 76s and Ryan Kennedy and Keegan Davidge both shot 77s to tie for 10th.
Team scores: 1-Brainerd 302, 2-Moorhead 308, 3t-Sartell 311, 3t-Moticello 311, 5-Cambridge-isanti 328, 6-Chisago lakes 330, 7-Maple Grove 331, 8-Osseo 336, 9-St. Francis 359, 10-Monticello 2 366
Individual medalist: Tommy Disch (Mont) 70
Brainerd results: 3t-Max Holmstrom 73, 8t-Dawson Ringler 76, 8t-Alex Asche 76, 10t-Ryan Kennedy 77, 10t-Keegan Davidge 77, 18-Marty Timmons 80
Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference meet at Alexandria Golf Club 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
