Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Holmstrom, Warriors top leaderboard

The Brainerd Warriors competed in two different events Friday, May 5.

Max Holmstrom
Max Holmstrom
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:52 PM

VIRGINIA — Max Holmstrom posted three birdies on his way to a 1-over 72 Friday, May 5, during Day One of the Northern Invite at Virginia Golf Course.

Right behind Holmstrom were Dawson Ringler and Ryan Kennedy with 2-over 73s. Those three along with Marty Timmons 79 have Brainerd sitting in first place by 13 strokes over second-place Fergus Falls.

Ringler fired nines of 38-35 and secured two birdies on his round. Both on par 5s. Kennedy scored an eagle on the 483-yard par 5 17th hole and added two more birdies to his round.

Timmons found three birdies out on the course. Drew Haakonson was one stroke behind Timmons with an 80. He made one birdie on his round.

Ryan Gerlich shot an 81 to put all six Warriors in the top 15 heading into Day Two Saturday, May 6.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd +13, 2-Fergus Falls +26, 3-Hermantown +27, 4-Duluth Denfeld +44, 5-Grand Rapids +52, 6-Rock Ridge Green +53, 7-Cannon Falls +54, 8-Hibbing +55, 9-Rock Ridge Black +78, 10-Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewating +82, +161

First-round leader: Max Holmstrom (Brd) 72

Brainerd results: Max Holmstrom 72, Dawson Ringler 73, Ryan Kennedy 73, Marty Timmons 79, Drew Haakonson 80, Ryan Gerlich 81

Next: Brainerd in Day Two of Northern Invite at Virginia Golf Course.

Warriors 5th

SARTELL — Alex Asche fired a seventh-place 81 to lead the Brainerd Warriors to fifth in a Central Lakes Conference meet Friday, May 5, at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club.

Asche birdied holes eight and 12 for his round Friday.

Keegan Davidge tied for 17th with his 86 and Bryan Schaitberger shot 91 and Evan Shogren a 93 for the Warriors 351.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 312, 2-Sartell 2 327, 3-Sauk Rapids 328, 4-Alexandria 335, 5-Brainerd 351, 6-Rocori 366, 7-St. Cloud 378

Individual medalist: Lance Hamak (Sar) 72

Brainerd results: 7t-Alex Asche 81, 17t-Keegan Davidge 86, 28t-Bryan Schaitberger 91, 31-Evan Shogren 93, 32-Brady Rushin 95, 34-Tyler Lehmann 98

