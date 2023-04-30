Boys Golf: Ringer leads Warriors to 2nd in Willmar 2-day

WILLMAR — Dawson Ringler fired a two-day 150 to place third individually and led the Brainerd Warriors to second in the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday, April 29, at Egle Creek Golf Club.

Ringer followed his opening round 77 with a 1-over 73 Saturday. The senior carded three birdies to combat two bogeys and a double. He shot nines of 36-37 for his final round.

Marty Timmons tied for 17th with a two-day 162. He shot 85 Saturday to follow up his 77 Friday at Little Crow Country Club.

Max Holmstrom finished tied for 19th with a 163. The senior shot 82 Saturday, which included two birdies, and 81 Friday.

Ryan Gerlich shaved off four strokes from his final round to shoot 81 Saturday and tie for 27th with a 166. Gerlich birdied two holes Saturday.

Ryan Kennedy tied Gerlich with 166. He fired matching 83s.

Team scores: 1-Willmar 630, 2-Brainerd 637, 3-Sartell 640, 4t-Lakeville South 644, 4t-St. Cloud Cathedral 644, 6-Moorhead 647, 7-New London-Spicer 650, 8-Hutchinson 680, 9-Cambridge-Isanti 687, 10-Community Christian 730, 11-Lac qui Parle Valley 735, 12-Becker 741, 13-Montevideo 763, 14-Litchfield 773, 15-Dawson-Boyd 789, 16-Minnewaska 804

Individual medalist: Nixon Harrier (New London-Spicer) 147

Brainerd results: 3-Dawson Ringler 150, 17t-Marty Timmons 162, 19t-Max Holmstrom 163, 27t-Ryan Gerlich 166, 27t-Ryan Kennedy 166, 46t-Keegan Davidge 172

Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference meet at Territory Golf Club 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.