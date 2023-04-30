99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Ringer leads Warriors to 2nd in Willmar 2-day

The Brainerd Warriors competed in the Cardinal/Wildcat two-day Tournament.

Dawson Ringler
Dawson Ringler
Kelly Humphrey
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:27 PM

WILLMAR — Dawson Ringler fired a two-day 150 to place third individually and led the Brainerd Warriors to second in the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite Saturday, April 29, at Egle Creek Golf Club.

Ringer followed his opening round 77 with a 1-over 73 Saturday. The senior carded three birdies to combat two bogeys and a double. He shot nines of 36-37 for his final round.

Marty Timmons tied for 17th with a two-day 162. He shot 85 Saturday to follow up his 77 Friday at Little Crow Country Club.

Max Holmstrom finished tied for 19th with a 163. The senior shot 82 Saturday, which included two birdies, and 81 Friday.

Ryan Gerlich shaved off four strokes from his final round to shoot 81 Saturday and tie for 27th with a 166. Gerlich birdied two holes Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Kennedy tied Gerlich with 166. He fired matching 83s.

Team scores: 1-Willmar 630, 2-Brainerd 637, 3-Sartell 640, 4t-Lakeville South 644, 4t-St. Cloud Cathedral 644, 6-Moorhead 647, 7-New London-Spicer 650, 8-Hutchinson 680, 9-Cambridge-Isanti 687, 10-Community Christian 730, 11-Lac qui Parle Valley 735, 12-Becker 741, 13-Montevideo 763, 14-Litchfield 773, 15-Dawson-Boyd 789, 16-Minnewaska 804

Individual medalist: Nixon Harrier (New London-Spicer) 147

Brainerd results: 3-Dawson Ringler 150, 17t-Marty Timmons 162, 19t-Max Holmstrom 163, 27t-Ryan Gerlich 166, 27t-Ryan Kennedy 166, 46t-Keegan Davidge 172

Next: Brainerd in Central Lakes Conference meet at Territory Golf Club 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 1.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Carter White
Prep
Area Boys Golf: White, S-M win home event at Vintage
April 30, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Drew Paulbeck.jpeg
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Paulbeck glad to be back on the field
April 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brooke Johnson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Johnson adds speed behind the plate for C-I
April 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2898972+crime1.jpg
Local
Officers arrest suspect in Garrison gas station robbery
April 28, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Coach and player high five at third.
Prep
Athletics: Wennerstrand a Warrior in every way
April 29, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Drew Paulbeck.jpeg
Prep
Male Area Athlete of the Week: Paulbeck glad to be back on the field
April 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Brooke Johnson
Prep
Female Area Athlete of Week: Johnson adds speed behind the plate for C-I
April 29, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom