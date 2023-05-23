Boys Golf: Ringer tops leaderboard, Warriors in 3rd

COLD SPRING — Four players top the leaderboard after Day One of the Central Lakes Conference Championship Monday, May 22, at Rich Spring Golf Course.

One of those players is Brainerd senior Dawson Ringler who fired a 1-over 73 to take the early lead by way of a scorecard playoff.

Ringler shot nines of 38-36. His back nine included three birdies and two bogeys. He finished with four birdies on the day.

Max Holmstrom is sixth with a 76 as the Warriors are sitting in third place with a 307. Sartell leads after Day One with a 302 followed by Alexandria at 303.

Holmstrom birdied his final hole for his 4-over round.

Alex Asche is tied for 12th with a 78 and Ryan Gerlich shot an 80 to tie with Braienrd’s Keegan Davidge and Marty Timmons, who were playing on Brainerd’s second team.

Drew Haakonson posted an 81 and Ryan Kennedy an 85.

Day two will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 302, 2-Alexandria 303, 3-Brainerd 307, 4-Willmar 317, 5-Fergus Falls 318, 6-Sauk Rapids 327, 7-Rocori 350, 8-St. Cloud 359

First-round leader: Dawson Ringler (Brd) 73, Jack Holtz (Alex) 73, Jameson Schmitz (Sartell) 73, William Thornburg (Alex) 73

Brainerd results: 1-Dawson Ringler 73, 6-Max Holmstrom 76, 12-Alex Asche 78, Ryan Gerlich 80, Drew Haakonson 81, Ryan Kennedy 85