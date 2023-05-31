Boys Golf: Ringler holds second place after Day One of sections

COLD SPRING — Dawson Ringler notched two birdies in his 1-over round of 73 to finish tied for second after Day One of the Section 8-3A Meet at Rich Spring Golf Club.

The Warriors as a team finished in fourth with a 317. Marty Timmons shot a 79 followed by Drew Haakonson’s 81 and Ryan Gerlich’s 84.

The final round of the section tournament will be played Wednesday, May 31.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 306, 2-Sartell 308, 3-Moorhead 312, 4-Brainerd 317, 5-Detroit Lakes 318, 6-Bemidji 319, 7-Buffalo 323, 8-Sauk Rapids 323, 9-Willmar 330, 10-Becker 361, 11-St. Cloud 381

Day One leader: Lacne Hamak (Sartell) 70