Boys Golf: Ringler qualifies to state as co-medalist at sections

COLD SPRING — Dawson Ringler tallied 17 pars and one bogey in the final round of the Section 8-3A Tournament to finish co-medalist with three other golfers and reach the state tournament Wednesday, May 31, at Rich Spring Golf Course.

Ringler shot a pair of 73s to finish with a total score of 146 which tied him with Bemidji’s Yavarow, Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek and Sartell’s Lance Hamak.

As a team, the Warriors finished with a two-day score of 622. Max Holmstrom shot a final round 75, Ryan Gerlich a 77 and Drew Haakonson an 80 for the Warriors.

The Alexandria Cardinals were section champions with a two-day score of 597.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 597, T2-Moorhead 616, T2-Sartell 616, 4-Brainerd 622, 5-Bemidji 624, 6-Detroit Lakes 629, 7-Buffalo 633, 8-Willmar 642, 9-Sauk Rapids 664

Individual medalist: Dawson Ringler (Brd), Nick Yavarow (Bem), Braeden Sladek (Alex), Lance Hamak (Sar) 146