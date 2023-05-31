99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys Golf: Ringler qualifies to state as co-medalist at sections

Brainerd boys golf in the Section 8-3A meet Wednesday, May 31

Dawson Ringler
Dawson Ringler
Kelly Humphrey
Today at 3:52 PM

COLD SPRING — Dawson Ringler tallied 17 pars and one bogey in the final round of the Section 8-3A Tournament to finish co-medalist with three other golfers and reach the state tournament Wednesday, May 31, at Rich Spring Golf Course.

Ringler shot a pair of 73s to finish with a total score of 146 which tied him with Bemidji’s Yavarow, Alexandria’s Braeden Sladek and Sartell’s Lance Hamak.

As a team, the Warriors finished with a two-day score of 622. Max Holmstrom shot a final round 75, Ryan Gerlich a 77 and Drew Haakonson an 80 for the Warriors.

The Alexandria Cardinals were section champions with a two-day score of 597.

Team scores: 1-Alexandria 597, T2-Moorhead 616, T2-Sartell 616, 4-Brainerd 622, 5-Bemidji 624, 6-Detroit Lakes 629, 7-Buffalo 633, 8-Willmar 642, 9-Sauk Rapids 664

Individual medalist: Dawson Ringler (Brd), Nick Yavarow (Bem), Braeden Sladek (Alex), Lance Hamak (Sar) 146

Brainerd results: T1-Dawson Ringler 73-73 146, T21-Max Holmstrom 85-75 160, T26-Ryan Gerlich 84-77 161, T26-Drew Haakonson 81-80 161, T26-Marty Timmons 79-82 161, T39-Keegan Davidge 85-80 165

What To Read Next
BD-Softball Graph.jpg
Prep
Area Softball: Pequot Lakes reaches section final with win over Kimball
May 31, 2023 03:41 PM
Isaac Hanson
Prep
Baseball: Warriors better Buffalo in play-in game 5-0
May 31, 2023 01:41 PM
Warrior Athlete Breya Sawyer playing lacrosse
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Sawyer first to reach century mark for Warriors
May 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Warrior Athlete Breya Sawyer playing lacrosse
Prep
Warriors Athlete of Week: Sawyer first to reach century mark for Warriors
May 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Isaac Hanson
Prep
Baseball: Warriors better Buffalo in play-in game 5-0
May 31, 2023 01:41 PM
Baxter police
Local
Baxter crash injures 2
May 30, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Cass County crash injures 3
May 30, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report