Boys Golf: Ringler, Warriors win in Virginia

Brainerd boys golf competes in Virginia Saturday, May 6

Kelly Humphrey
Today at 4:34 PM

VIRGINIA — Brainerd’s Dawson Ringler followed his win at Cragun’s Legacy Courses by being the medalist at the Northern Invite Saturday, May 6, at Virginia Golf Course.

Ringler shot a pair of 73s in the two-day tournament to help the Warriors win as a team. Ringler sank two birdies in his second round Saturday and went on to win the two-day tournament by four strokes.

Brainerd’s Max Holmstrom finished tied for second for a two-day score of 150. Holmstrom led after Day One and shot a 78 on Day Two.

Drew Haakonson fired a Day Two of 73 to vault into tied for fourth while Marty Timmons shot a 75 to get into sixth for the Warriors.

Team scores: 1-Brainerd 599, 2-Fergus Falls 625, 3-Hermantown 633, 4-Duluth Denfeld, 5-Hibbing 665, 6-Cannon Falls 667, 7-Rock Ridge 669, 8-Grand Rapids 672, 9-Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 746, 10-Rock Ridge (black) 715

Individual medalist: Dawson Ringler (Brd) 73-73 146

Brainerd results: 1-Ringler 73-73 146, 2T-Max Holmstrom 72-78 150, 4T-Drew Haakonson 80-73 153, 6-Marty Timmons 79-75 154, 7T-Ryan Kennedy 73-82 155, 23T-Ryan Gerlich 81-84 165

Next: Brainerd at Eagle Creek in Willmar Monday, May 8.

