Boys Golf: Ringler wins again at Cragun’s, Warriors finish 2nd

EAST GULL LAKE — Dawson Ringler stays hot.

The Brainerd senior won his third tournament in a row with a 3-under, 68 to win the Central Lakes Conference meet at Cragun’s Legacy Courses Tuesday, May 9.

Ringler recorded five birdies including four birdies on the front nine where he shot 32.

As a team the Warriors finished second with a 291 which was two strokes behind Sartell.

Brainerd freshman Drew Haakonson finished fourth and shot 72. Haakonson tallied three birdies on his 1-over round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Max Holmstrom fired a 75 with two birdies and one eagle. Marty Timmons shot a 78 for the Warriors with one birdie and Ryan Gerlich sank one birdie and shot 78 also.

Team scores: 1-Sartell 289, 2-Brainerd 291, 3-Willmar 303, 4-Alexandria 306, 5-Fergus Falls 310, 6-Sauk Rapids 329, 7-Rocori 354, 8-St. Cloud 360

Individual medalist: Dawson Ringler (Brd) 68

Brainerd results: 1-Ringler 68, 4-Drew Haakonson 72, 10T-Max Holmstrom 75, 15T-Marty Timmons 78, 15T-Ryan Gerlich 78, 20T-Ryan Kennedy 79